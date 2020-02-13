Los Angeles, CA, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: ENDV) ("Endonovo" or the "Company") today announced Endonovo Therapeutics is collaborating with a Stanford University sponsored Orthopedic Shoulder and Knee Study to determine benefits of Endonovo's tPEMF SofPulse® on pain, medication levels and physical function post-operatively.



The Stanford University study official title is “A Pilot Prospective, Randomized, Placebo-Controlled Study to Evaluate the Efficacy of Pulsed Electromagnetic Field (PEMF) Therapy in Decreasing Post-Operative Pain Following Orthopedic Surgery.” The Orthopedic focused study will evaluate 76 patients with Active and Sham Comparator groups, measured by visual analog scale (VAS), at 10 days after and will allow surgeons to determine the efficacy of Endonovo's SofPulse® tPEMF portable device postoperatively. Board certified Orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Geoffrey D. Abrams, is the key investigator and will be conducting the study.

Endonovo's SofPulse® tPEMF portable device is FDA cleared, non-invasive, drug-free non-opioid treatment for postoperative pain and edema presently being adopted for use in major hospitals and clinics nationwide. Endonovo Therapeutics collaboration and participation on multiple efficacy studies, clinical evaluations and adaption by nationwide hospitals will further show the efficacy and effectiveness on PEMF SofPulse® treatments and therapy.



Endonovo CMO, Dr. Nev Zubcevik DO, “The study will allow surgeons to determine if PEMF SofPulse® therapy is beneficial in reducing patient-reported post-operative pain. Surgeons will be able to make observations on the amount of pain medication taken daily and the physical function outcome scores after surgery and PEMF treatment.”. Results of the study will be published as detailed on https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04109638 . Dr. Zubcevik continued “Past published clinical efficacy studies for tPEMF SofPulse® have shown 2.2X reduction of post-op use of narcotics at 48 hours, 300% reduction of pain scores which relates to nearly a three times faster reduction in the need for pain medication post-op and 275% reduction in inflammation and swelling at 18 hours postoperatively.”



About Endonovo Therapeutics Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage developer of noninvasive wearable Electroceuticals® therapeutic devices. The Company's current portfolio of commercial and clinical-stage wearable Electroceuticals® therapeutic devices addresses wound healing, pain, post-surgical pain and edema, cardiovascular disease, chronic kidney disease, and central nervous system (CNS) disorders, including traumatic brain injury (TBI), acute concussions, post-concussion syndrome and multiple sclerosis. The Company's noninvasive Electroceutical® therapeutic device, SofPulse®, which uses pulsed short-wave radiofrequency at 27.12 MHz, has been FDA-cleared and CE marked for the palliative treatment of soft tissue injuries and post-operative pain and edema and has CMS national coverage for the treatment of chronic wounds. The Company's current portfolio of preclinical-stage Electroceuticals® therapeutic devices addresses chronic kidney disease, liver disease non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), cardiovascular and peripheral artery disease (PAD), and ischemic stroke. The Company's noninvasive, wearable Electroceuticals® therapeutic devices work by restoring key electrochemical processes that initiate anti-inflammatory and growth factor cascades necessary for healing to occur. www.endonovo.com.

