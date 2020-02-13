Dublin, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK Wills & Probate Market 2020: Consumer Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Wills & Probate Consumer Research Report 2020 is the second annual edition of this report offering insights into consumer behavior, perceptions, brand awareness, and opinions. This report is based on responses from 1,208 adults.
At first glance, the latest consumer research findings suggest that nothing much seems to have changed in the wills and probate markets over the last year: both markets are still skewed towards older consumers, law firms and solicitors still dominate the advice services offered, and the use of DIY will writing options is still low.
However, there are signs of changes that are gradually taking place and more that might happen:
- Based on client feedback, the research author estimates that the top four-volume players take a combined 15% -18% share of the market and this is expected to increase. For the first time, there are signs that the leading brands can begin to take a noticeable market share of this fragmented market.
- For the first time in 2019, fixed fees now account for the majority of fees paid in the probate market as competition increases price pressures.
- Feedback from the overall national sample suggests that significant numbers of adults would be interested in writing their own wills, and using online-only will writing services. Whether these intentions turn into reality remains to be seen.
- The unregulated nature of the wills sector is still a major concern and more so in 2019: over six out of 10 consumers assume that the sector is regulated and the percentage confused about regulation has increased in 2019. This confusion is likely to be compromising consumer choice.
Questions asked and analyzed in the report cover the following topics:
- Numbers currently with a will, when written, reasons for making a will
- Reasons for not making a will, the likelihood of making a will
- Involvement in the probate process, simplicity or otherwise of the process
- Use of executors, how chosen, private individuals or professionals
- Any providers used for legal advice on wills or DIY will preparation
- Criteria for choosing and using will writing services
- Satisfaction with services offered by legal providers/will writers
- The final cost of services, payment methods
- Inclusion of charitable donations and digital legacies in wills
- The extent of DIY wills
- Awareness and use of major consumer legal brands
- Likelihood of using non-legal brands for will writing
- Awareness on non-legal brands and any will writing services
- Interest in digital wills
- Likely methods used to find an advisor/will writing service
- Understanding of regulations governing will writing and probate
- Interest in additional services related to bereavement planning, longer life planning, etc.
- Professional advisors used for estate administration and fees charged
- DIY probate/estate administration
- Satisfaction with professional advisors used
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
- Overview
- Wills And Related Services Depend On Older Consumers
- Law Firms And Solicitors Dominate Wills Advice
- Over 4 Out Of 10 Return To A Law Firm Used Before, While Limited Use Of Internet
- Over 80% Have Appointed An Executor Turning Mainly To Private Individuals
- Client Satisfaction Is Relatively High
- The Wills Market Is Almost Entirely A Fixed Fee Market
- The Median Fee For A Will Is Between 101 And 115
- Diy Wills - Just Over 10% Took This Option
- Five Factors Would Be Important To Over 90% When Choosing A Will Writer
- Most Consumers Don't Know That The Wills Market Is Not Regulated
- Still Limited Use Of Related Services, But There Are Opportunities
- Solicitors Are The Best Source For Most But More Interest In Diy Wills
- Awareness Of Legal Brands Limited
- Also, Interest In Financial Services Brands As Will Writers
- A Simple Process For Most Of Those Dealing With Probate
- Just Like Wills, Law Firms And Solicitors Are Used By Most But Diy For Over A Third
- Fixed Fees Now Account For Over Half Of Fees Charged For Probate
- Market Trends
- Future Developments
2. Introduction
- Report Coverage
- Methodology
3. Background To The Wills Market
- Little Change Year-On-Year In Adults With A Will
- Peace Of Mind - The Main Reason For Making A Will
- Just Not Got Round To It - Main Reason For Not Making A Will
- Email/Text Completion Of Wills - Would It Encourage More To Make One?
4. Legal Advisors Used
- Law Firms And Solicitors Still Dominate The Will Writing Market
- Over 4 Out Of 10 Go Back To A Law Firm Used Before
- Most Appoint Executors In Their Will, Usually Private Individuals
- Family Members Are The Most Popular Choice
- Most Of Those Involved In Probate Regard It As A Simple Process
5. The Will Writing Process
- Over 8 Out Of 10 Are Very Satisfied Or Satisfied Clients
- Over 6 Out Of 10 Are Charged On A Fixed Fee Basis, Median Fee 101 - 115
- Majority Have Not Used Any Other Services Connected To Will Writing
6. DIY Will Writing
- DIY Wills Still Only Represent A Small Percentage
- 45% Of Diy Wills Were Free, Over A Third Paid Up To 20
7. Will Writing - Consumer Choices
- It's All About Good Quality, Quick Preparation, At The Right Price
- Majority Feel That Solicitors Are Best Qualified But The Diy Option Still Appeals
- Some General Interest In Services In Related Areas
- Digital Legacies - Over A Quarter Have Put In Their Wills Or Are Likely To
8. Regulations, Will Writing Brands And New Players
- No Change As Most Consumers Are Unaware That Will Writing Is Not Regulated
- Four Leading Legal Brands Recognized By Around 50% Or More
- Some Interest In Financial Services Brands Offering Will Writing Services
9. Dealing With Estate Administration
- Probate Is A Simple Process For Most
- Like Wills, Law Firms And Solicitors Dominate Probate Advice
- For The First Time, Over Half Paid Advisors Using A Fixed Fee Model
- Over 7 Out Of 10 Clients Are Satisfied Ones
- Do-It-Yourself Probate - Almost 4 In 10 Are Doing It
10. Market Trends
- Probate Numbers Increase For The Third Year Running
11. Future Developments
- Demographic Projections Point To Positive Influences For The Sector Going Forward
Companies Mentioned
- Aviva
- Barclays
- Clarke Willmott
- Cooperative Legal Services
- DAS
- Fortis Law
- Irwin Mitchell
- Kings Court Trust
- Mills & Reeve
- Redstone Wills
- Shoosmiths
- Simpson Millar
- Slater & Gordon
- Taylor Rose
- Thompsons
- Which Legal
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/215nd6
