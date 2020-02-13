Dublin, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK Wills & Probate Market 2020: Consumer Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Wills & Probate Consumer Research Report 2020 is the second annual edition of this report offering insights into consumer behavior, perceptions, brand awareness, and opinions. This report is based on responses from 1,208 adults.



At first glance, the latest consumer research findings suggest that nothing much seems to have changed in the wills and probate markets over the last year: both markets are still skewed towards older consumers, law firms and solicitors still dominate the advice services offered, and the use of DIY will writing options is still low.



However, there are signs of changes that are gradually taking place and more that might happen:

Based on client feedback, the research author estimates that the top four-volume players take a combined 15% -18% share of the market and this is expected to increase. For the first time, there are signs that the leading brands can begin to take a noticeable market share of this fragmented market.

For the first time in 2019, fixed fees now account for the majority of fees paid in the probate market as competition increases price pressures.

Feedback from the overall national sample suggests that significant numbers of adults would be interested in writing their own wills, and using online-only will writing services. Whether these intentions turn into reality remains to be seen.

The unregulated nature of the wills sector is still a major concern and more so in 2019: over six out of 10 consumers assume that the sector is regulated and the percentage confused about regulation has increased in 2019. This confusion is likely to be compromising consumer choice.

Questions asked and analyzed in the report cover the following topics:

Numbers currently with a will, when written, reasons for making a will

Reasons for not making a will, the likelihood of making a will

Involvement in the probate process, simplicity or otherwise of the process

Use of executors, how chosen, private individuals or professionals

Any providers used for legal advice on wills or DIY will preparation

Criteria for choosing and using will writing services

Satisfaction with services offered by legal providers/will writers

The final cost of services, payment methods

Inclusion of charitable donations and digital legacies in wills

The extent of DIY wills

Awareness and use of major consumer legal brands

Likelihood of using non-legal brands for will writing

Awareness on non-legal brands and any will writing services

Interest in digital wills

Likely methods used to find an advisor/will writing service

Understanding of regulations governing will writing and probate

Interest in additional services related to bereavement planning, longer life planning, etc.

Professional advisors used for estate administration and fees charged

DIY probate/estate administration

Satisfaction with professional advisors used

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Overview

Wills And Related Services Depend On Older Consumers

Law Firms And Solicitors Dominate Wills Advice

Over 4 Out Of 10 Return To A Law Firm Used Before, While Limited Use Of Internet

Over 80% Have Appointed An Executor Turning Mainly To Private Individuals

Client Satisfaction Is Relatively High

The Wills Market Is Almost Entirely A Fixed Fee Market

The Median Fee For A Will Is Between 101 And 115

Diy Wills - Just Over 10% Took This Option

Five Factors Would Be Important To Over 90% When Choosing A Will Writer

Most Consumers Don't Know That The Wills Market Is Not Regulated

Still Limited Use Of Related Services, But There Are Opportunities

Solicitors Are The Best Source For Most But More Interest In Diy Wills

Awareness Of Legal Brands Limited

Also, Interest In Financial Services Brands As Will Writers

A Simple Process For Most Of Those Dealing With Probate

Just Like Wills, Law Firms And Solicitors Are Used By Most But Diy For Over A Third

Fixed Fees Now Account For Over Half Of Fees Charged For Probate

Market Trends

Future Developments

2. Introduction

Report Coverage

Methodology

3. Background To The Wills Market

Little Change Year-On-Year In Adults With A Will

Peace Of Mind - The Main Reason For Making A Will

Just Not Got Round To It - Main Reason For Not Making A Will

Email/Text Completion Of Wills - Would It Encourage More To Make One?

4. Legal Advisors Used

Law Firms And Solicitors Still Dominate The Will Writing Market

Over 4 Out Of 10 Go Back To A Law Firm Used Before

Most Appoint Executors In Their Will, Usually Private Individuals

Family Members Are The Most Popular Choice

Most Of Those Involved In Probate Regard It As A Simple Process

5. The Will Writing Process

Over 8 Out Of 10 Are Very Satisfied Or Satisfied Clients

Over 6 Out Of 10 Are Charged On A Fixed Fee Basis, Median Fee 101 - 115

Majority Have Not Used Any Other Services Connected To Will Writing

6. DIY Will Writing

DIY Wills Still Only Represent A Small Percentage

45% Of Diy Wills Were Free, Over A Third Paid Up To 20

7. Will Writing - Consumer Choices

It's All About Good Quality, Quick Preparation, At The Right Price

Majority Feel That Solicitors Are Best Qualified But The Diy Option Still Appeals

Some General Interest In Services In Related Areas

Digital Legacies - Over A Quarter Have Put In Their Wills Or Are Likely To

8. Regulations, Will Writing Brands And New Players

No Change As Most Consumers Are Unaware That Will Writing Is Not Regulated

Four Leading Legal Brands Recognized By Around 50% Or More

Some Interest In Financial Services Brands Offering Will Writing Services

9. Dealing With Estate Administration

Probate Is A Simple Process For Most

Like Wills, Law Firms And Solicitors Dominate Probate Advice

For The First Time, Over Half Paid Advisors Using A Fixed Fee Model

Over 7 Out Of 10 Clients Are Satisfied Ones

Do-It-Yourself Probate - Almost 4 In 10 Are Doing It

10. Market Trends

Probate Numbers Increase For The Third Year Running

11. Future Developments

Demographic Projections Point To Positive Influences For The Sector Going Forward

Companies Mentioned



Aviva

Barclays

Clarke Willmott

Cooperative Legal Services

DAS

Fortis Law

Irwin Mitchell

Kings Court Trust

Mills & Reeve

Redstone Wills

Shoosmiths

Simpson Millar

Slater & Gordon

Taylor Rose

Thompsons

Which Legal

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/215nd6

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900