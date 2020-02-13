AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. and CyberloQ Technologies, Inc. ("CyberloQ" or the "Company") (OTC: CLOQ) Company is featured in a new audio interview at SmallCapVoice.com, Inc.

Chris Jackson called into SmallCapVoice.com to go over the exciting technology the Company has brought into the cybersecurity markets. In short, CyberloQ secures your valuable/sensitive DATA and Client Information with a patented aggressive and proactive approach. CyberloQ's advanced authentication algorithms-and industry-leading geofencing capabilities-gives clients complete control of their data with little to no risk for fraudulent exploitation. Simply stated the customer can control the entire Geo fencing capability right within the app if they choose to do so. In a recent update, the company announced that it has multiple opportunities for CyberloQ in the Debit/Credit Card, Digital Payments space, in Europe and Asia to complement its domestic Pinnacle VISA Card platform in the U.S.

Cyber-Security spending is outpacing general IT spending

According to Gartner cyber-security experts, worldwide spending on IT security will jump 8.7% this year, up $124 billion. Compare that to general IT spending, which Gartner expects to grow by only 3.2% this year.

Cybersecurity-related spending is on track to surpass $133 billion in 2022, and the market has grown more than 30x in 13 years.

“Small Cap Voice allows us to discuss company developments in greater detail for better investor understanding,” explained Jackson. “I view our opportunity with CyberloQ as a ground floor opportunity for potential shareholders, from our internal capitalized structure, the cybersecurity market itself, and our partners moving forward. All of these moving parts are finally in sync and it’s exciting to bring CyberloQ to the forefront in today's environment.”

The interview can be heard at https://www.smallcapvoice.com/2-12-2020-interview-cyberloq-technologies-cloq/.

