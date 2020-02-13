PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HP Inc. is a winner of this year’s iF DESIGN AWARD, the world-renowned design prize. The winning 12 products highlight the company’s innovative portfolio spanning Personal Systems and Print. Each year, the world’s oldest independent design organization, Hannover-based iF International Forum Design GmbH, organizes the iF DESIGN AWARD.
HP’s products won over the 78-member jury, made up of independent experts from all over the world. The competition was intense: 7,298 entries were submitted from 56 countries in hopes of receiving the seal of quality.
“We are incredibly focused on creating products that reflect the lifestyles of our customers ,” said Stacy Wolff, global head of Design, Personal Systems, HP Inc. “HP innovation has been driving a design renaissance in the PC category and we feel extremely honored to be recognized with 12 iF DESIGN AWARDS, including the Gold Award for the HP ENVY 13 Wood Edition, which brings both warmth and tactile intrigue to technology.”
“HP print innovation continues to lead the industry and push the boundaries of both physical and digital experience design,” said Xavier Garcia, Global Head and General Manager, Print Hardware Systems, HP Inc. “This award validates our efforts and I echo Stacy’s words: we feel extremely honored to be recognized by our design industry peers.”
HP’s innovative products recognized for iF DESIGN AWARD 2020 program in the discipline “Product” category include:
PC Innovations
Print & Graphics Innovations
More information about HP’s winning products, please visit the “Winners” section of the iF WORLD DESIGN GUIDE.
About HP
HP Inc. creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers and 3D printing solutions, we engineer experiences that amaze. More information about HP Inc. is available at http://www.hp.com.
About the iF DESIGN AWARD
For 67 years, the iF DESIGN AWARD has been recognized as an arbiter of quality for exceptional design. The iF label is renowned worldwide for outstanding design services, and the iF DESIGN AWARD is one of the most important design prizes in the world. Submissions are awarded in the following disciplines: Product, Packaging, Communication and Service Design, Architecture and Interior Architecture as well as Professional Concept. All awarded entries are featured on the iF WORLD DESIGN GUIDE, in the iF design app and are displayed at the iF design exhibition in Berlin.
