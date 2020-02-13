LOS ANGELES, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: ENT) (“Global Eagle”), a leading provider of media, content, connectivity and data analytics to markets across air, sea and land, today announced that it has obtained the inflight distribution rights for three Oscar®-winning films; Parasite, Judy and 1917.

Global Eagle’s distributors Emphasis and EIM are celebrating Oscar®-winning content following the success of Parasite, Judy and 1917 at this year’s Academy Awards. Emphasis has worldwide rights outside Korea for Parasite, which won four Oscars® including the first entirely foreign-language film to win Best Picture. EIM has rights for Judy and 1917, with Renée Zellweger taking Best Actress and Sir Sam Mendes’ war epic celebrating three Oscar® wins including Best Visual Effects, Best Sound Mixing, and Best Cinematography.

Per Norén, President at Global Eagle commented, “Global travel audiences are more discerning than ever, so we are excited to offer movies through Emphasis and EIM that have been recognized with the highest of accolades. Our distribution team is expert at sourcing entertainment that passengers want and is relevant to local markets. We believe Parasite, Judy and 1917, are excellent examples of content that fulfills our customers’ brand promise.”

Parasite, through Emphasis, and Judy and 1917, through EIM, are available to Global Eagle customers now.

