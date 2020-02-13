IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mavenlink , the leading provider of cloud-based software for the modern services organization, today announced the creation of its executive advisory board. The founding members of the board, Keith Carlson, Ed Marshall, and Walt Weisner, will help Mavenlink meet the evolving needs of services industry organizations and the clients they serve.



“We are excited to announce the formation of our advisory board, as well as its founding members, Keith, Ed, and Walt,” said Chris Scalia, chief client officer, Mavenlink. “The experience of the individuals on this board will provide Mavenlink with expert advice and guidance to help move our product vision forward while continuing to deliver innovative technology and exceptional service.”

Keith Carlson is the president and CEO of Growth Stage, which helps technology companies leverage their professional service organizations to drive customer value, improve profitability, and create competitive advantage. Carlson serves on several boards and works in an advisory capacity for software and service organizations. His experience includes 16 years at Accenture where he was one of the founding partners of Accenture’s CRM practice. After Accenture, Carlson served on the executive teams of several successful software companies, including as the CEO of Innotas, which was recently acquired by PlanView. Carlson brings his proven experience driving adoption, profitability, and client satisfaction to Mavenlink’s advisory board.

Ed Marshall is the chief product officer of Ambra Health, where he leads product strategy and enterprise operations in building out the company’s platform and expanding imaging capabilities. Prior to Ambra, Marshall held roles as SVP and GM of the services industry business unit at NetSuite; as well as VP, sales and marketing for OpenAir, where he led product strategy and go-to-market initiatives for overall services industry solutions, including professional services automation and services resource planning.

“I am impressed by the commitment of the Mavenlink team to bring the best solution possible to the services industry,” said Marshall. “Their vision, technology, and deep services expertise sets them apart in an evolving market.”

Walt Weisner is the chief customer officer of global customer care at BlueJeans Network, where he is responsible for delivering excellent service to BlueJeans’ customers and partners. Weisner is an experienced and accomplished executive with a track record building and scaling high performance teams focused on delivering customer success and a competitively differentiated customer experience.

About Mavenlink

Mavenlink is the modern software platform for professional and marketing services organizations. It is the only solution that helps services firms establish an operational system of record that facilitates their business lifecycle, including key capabilities like resource management, project management, collaboration, project accounting, and Business Intelligence. Services organizations in more than 100 countries are improving operational execution, increasing agility, and driving improved financial performance with Mavenlink. Mavenlink was recently named one of the fastest growing companies in North America by Deloitte, is the only solution to be listed as a Leader in both G2 Crowd's Best Professional Services Automation and Best Project Management Software grids, and has been recognized as a Glassdoor Best Place to Work. Learn more at www.mavenlink.com.

