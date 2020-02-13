TORONTO, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signature Resources Ltd. (TSXV-SGU, OTQB-SGGTF, FSE-3S3) (“Signature” or the “Company”) announces the filing of a new Technical Report in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 –Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) on its 100% owned Lingman Lake project. The Technical Report, titled “National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report on the Lingman Lake Gold Property, Lingman Lake Area, District of Kenora (Patricia Portion), Ontario, Canada," (effective date of January 31, 2020) has been prepared by Mr. J. Siriunas, P.Eng. and Mr. W. Hanych, P.Geo., and is available on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) under Signature’s issuer profile.

This report serves as an update to the 43-101 technical report titled "Technical Report on The Lingman Lake Property, Lingman Lake Area, District of Kenora, Ontario, Canada,” (effective date of December 20, 2013). Since 2013, Signature has attained several milestones, which include the completion of three exploration campaigns, and major land acquisitions which expanded the property from 616.8 hectares to approximately 15,754 hectares.

Exploration Campaigns:

2016, archived core re-logging, duplicate core sampling and new sampling of 22-historical holes. The core duplicate sampling achieved a 94% correlation between the current sampling and the historical sampling. This high correlation allows all the historical data to be incorporated into a future resource model without the need for a costly historical hole twinning program.

2018, a high resolution airborne Magnetic and Matrix VLF-EM in which 2,270- line kilometers were flown. Employing state of the art proprietary software, the VLF-EM Inversion identified important bedrock features. They correlate with the contact between the felsic intrusive domain and volcanic-sedimentary belt which hosts gold mineralization at the Lingman Lake Gold Mine. This recognition resulted in delineating 15-high priority targets.

2018, a 12-hole NQ core (47.6mm) diamond drill program totalling of 1,501 metres was completed. The program intersected gold tenors of up to 66.53 g Au/t (gravimetric finish), from 101.00 m to 102.00 m in drill hole 18-05. Several significant weighted average gold grade along drill widths were attained; for example, hole 18-01 yielded 11.37 g/t along 9.50 meters.

The drill program validated the high-grade nature of the gold mineralization of the Lingman Lake gold zones, and in several cases extended historical widths of drill intercepts.

The scientific and technical content of this press release has been prepared, reviewed and approved by Walter Hanych P.Geo. and President-CEO of Signature Resources who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Signature

The Lingman Lake gold property consists of 770 single cell staked claims, four free hold patented claims and 14 mineral rights patented claims totaling approximately 15,754 hectares. The property hosts an historical estimate of 234,684 oz of gold* (1,063,904 tonnes grading 6.86 g/t with 2.73 gpt cut-off) and includes what has historically been referred to as the Lingman Lake Gold Mine, an underground substructure consisting of a 126.5-meter shaft, and 3-levels at 46-meters, 84-meters and 122-meters depths.

This historical resource estimate is based on prior data and reports obtained and prepared by previous operators, and information provided by governmental authorities. A Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to verify the classification of the mineral resource estimates in accordance with current CIM categories. The Company is not treating the historical estimate as a current NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate. Establishing a current mineral resource estimate on the Lingman Lake deposit will require further evaluation, which the Company and its consultants intend to complete in due course. Additional information regarding historical resource estimates is available in the technical report entitled, “Technical Report on the Lingman Lake Property” dated December 20, 2013, prepared by Walter Hanych, P.Geo., and Frank Racicot, P.Geo., available on the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

