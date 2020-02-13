Pune, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Air Crane Helicopter Market size is expected to reach USD 2,650.3 million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 2.1% during the forecast period. The growing usage of helicopters in oil and gas offshore plants for pipeline monitoring and surveillance, equipment handling, excavation activities, operational (inter-field) transport, and others will boost Air Crane Helicopter Market trends. The requirement from the oil and gas industry to provide transportation means for installations and rescue purposes will create opportunities for the market. The increasing application of helicopters in recovery support for the offshore workforce will also augment the healthy growth of the market in the forthcoming years.

Furthermore, firefighting helicopters witnessed significant growth during the forecast period due to an increase in the number of bushfire incidences, fire incidences in remote locations, and increased use of helicopters in forest service propels the growth of the Air Crane Helicopter Market. For instance, Crane helicopters such as Sikorsky, Airbus, Russian Helicopter and Agusta are mostly used for firefighting use due to its features such as ease in operations, fuel-efficient, long-range, and high load-carrying capacity. These helicopters reduce the transportation risk involved in firefighting activities.

According to the report, published by Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Global Air Crane Helicopter Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Application (Power Line Construction, Aerial Firefighting, Logistics Operations, Oil & Gas, and Others), By Endurance (Up to 5,000 feet and Up to 10,000 feet), By External Load Capacity (Up to 3,000 pounds, Up to 6,000 pounds, and Up to 12,000 pounds, Up to 15,000 pounds), By End User (Civil & Commercial and Military), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026” the market size stood at USD 2,037.4 Million in 2018.



The Air Crane Helicopter Market report executes a PESTEL study and SWOT analysis to reveal the stability, restrictions, openings, and threats in the market. Combined with the market analysis capabilities and knowledge integration with the relevant findings, the report has foretold the robust future growth of the perfumery glass bottle market, and all articulated with geographical and merchandise segments. Moreover, it also shows different procedures and strategies, benefactors and dealers working in the market, explores components convincing market development, generation patterns, and following systems. Additionally, the figures and topics covered in this report are both all-inclusive and reliable for the readers.

List of the Major Companies in the Global Air Crane Helicopter Market Include;

Bell Textron, Inc.

The Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation

Kaman Corporation

Airbus

Russian Helicopter

Delivery of 1,000th Super Puma Helicopter by Airbus Helicopters to Aid Expansion

Airbus Helicopters, a leading helicopter and turbine manufacturing company, headquartered in France. delivered its 1,000th Super Puma helicopter: a twin-engine multi-role H215 assembled in Marignane, France, and handed over to the German Federal Police (Bundespolizei) to support the German Havarie Command, which manages maritime emergencies off of Germany’s coast. The delivery of the 1, 000th Super Puma helicopter is expected to create lucrative business opportunities for the market in the foreseeable future.



This delivery completes the German Federal Police’s order for four H215s, the first three of which were delivered in December 2018, and increases the German Federal Police’s Super Puma fleet to 23, including 19 AS332 L1s, making the police force one of the largest operators of Super Pumas in the world today.

Furthermore, Bruno Even, CEO of Airbus Helicopters, said in a statement. “The Super Puma family of civil and military helicopters has consistently performed well thanks to its ability to appeal to many different mission segments, whether you’re fighting fires, building power lines, transporting troops, or saving lives in extreme environments,”

Presence of Major Helicopter Manufacturers to Influence Growth in Europe

Europe is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for air crane helicopters in commercial sectors. The presence of prominent helicopter manufacturers, such as Russian Helicopters in the region will drive the market in Europe. The market in North America stood at USD 861.3 million in 2018 and is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. The growth in the region is attributable to the well-established aviation industry, higher expenditure on the defense sector. Furthermore, the presence of key helicopter OEMs such as Bell Textron Inc., The Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation, and Kaman Corporation will further accelerate the Air Crane Helicopter Market share in North America.



