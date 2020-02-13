Innofactor Plc Insider Information February 13, 2020, at 15:20 Finnish time





Ullensaker municipality in Norway has selected Innofactor as the provider of ICT consultancy services related to comprehensive public cloud journey including infrastructure, identity and access, security and modern employee experience. The selection was made in a public procurement competition.

The consultancy services include architectural and system development, maintenance and other services for an estimated amount of NOK 10,000,000 (approximately EUR 1,000,000) which are estimated to be provided during years 2020 and 2021. There is also an option of extension of additional two years.

The decision will be legally valid after the appeal period defined in the Norwegian Public Procurement Act has passed.







