Ohsweken, ON, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Indspire announced the 2020 Indspire Awards hosts and talent performances. Celebrating its 27th year, the 2020 Indspire Awards will continue to bestow the highest honour on Indigenous people who have made significant contributions to Indigenous education, art, culture, business, health, law, sports and public service in Canada. The 2020 Indspire Awards ceremony, taking place on Friday, March 6, 2020 in Ottawa, is presented by Indspire, a national Indigenous charity that invests in the education of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis people for the long-term benefit of these individuals, their families and communities, and Canada.
Following the ceremony, the 2020 Indspire Awards will broadcast Sunday, June 21 at 8 p.m. (8:30 p.m. NT) on CBC, CBC Gem, CBC Radio One, the CBC Listen app and APTN.
“2020 represents the 27th year that the Indspire Awards have been presented to honour the outstanding achievements of twelve extraordinary First Nations, Inuit, and Métis individuals,” said Roberta Jamieson, President and CEO of Indspire. “Their accomplishments will be celebrated on a national scale, and we are very pleased to be able to share their stories with all Canadians.”
"TD is delighted to congratulate the 2020 Indspire Award recipients. Through the TD Ready Commitment, our corporate citizenship platform, we are proud to highlight this year's honorees and celebrate their achievements and contributions to Canada and Indigenous communities." Said Doris Bear, Vice President, Indigenous Banking, TD Bank Group.
About Indspire
Indspire is a national Indigenous charity that invests in the education of Indigenous people for the long-term benefit of these individuals, their families and communities, and Canada. With the support of its funding partners, Indspire invests in First Nations, Inuit, and Métis students so they will achieve their highest potential. In 2018-2019, Indspire provided more than $16.3 million through 5,553 bursaries and scholarships to First Nations, Inuit and Métis students across Canada.
About TD Global Corporate Citizenship
TD has a long-standing commitment to enriching the lives of its customers, colleagues and communities. As part of its corporate citizenship platform, the TD Ready Commitment, the bank is targeting CDN $1 billion (US $775 million) in total by 2030 towards community giving in four areas critical to opening doors for a more inclusive and sustainable tomorrow – Financial Security, Vibrant Planet, Connected Communities and Better Health. Through the TD Ready Commitment, the bank aspires to link its business, philanthropy and human capital to help people feel more confident - not just about their finances, but also in their ability to achieve their personal goals in a changing world. For further information, visit www.td.com/thereadycommitment.
