SAN JOSE, CA, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Sonasoft Corp. (OTCQB: SSFT), a leader in AI and data engineering, today announced the appointment of our new CFO, Mr. Rob Baumert.



Mr. Baumert will oversee the capital structure of the company, and internal financing required for customer projects, and be responsible for financial reporting, filings, and the potential uplisting of the company to a senior exchange.

Rob Baumert brings to Sonasoft a wealth of experience, gained over the course of a varied and successful career in high-tech startups. Originally trained as a chemical engineer and naval officer, Rob holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree from the Royal Military College of Canada and a Master of Engineering degree from Queen’s University. Following a successful engineering career in the hydrogen fuel cell industry, where he rose to the position of Head of Test Engineering for XCellsis USA (a joint venture of Ford Motor Company, Daimler Chrysler and Ballard Power Systems), Rob pivoted to a business career, completing his MBA at the Melbourne Business School in Australia in 2004. Rob continued on to attend the Stanford University Graduate School of Business for the Emergent CFO Financial Leadership Program (2015).

Along with two MBA classmates, he formed Grattan Group Capital (GGC Pty Ltd.), a niche investment firm focused on new media start-ups in Australia. GGC took seed stakes in a number of enterprises including Get Price Pty Ltd. (later sold to News Corp. Australia), Hiro Media, NCAH, mig33 and Redbubble. In 2010 Rob was recruited by the CEO of Redbubble to take on the role of CFO/COO in Melbourne. In 2011, Rob moved to San Francisco to establish the US branch of this global marketplace, with global responsibility for Finance, Supply Chain, Customer Support and Data Analytics. Over his tenure, Redbubble grew from $3M in revenues to over $150M and successfully IPO’d on the Australian market in the spring of 2016. Rob left Redbubble a year later to become the CFO of X-Company, a global talent as a service business, providing remote software development teams to large scale enterprises including Google, Beachbody, Fox and Riot Games.

Throughout his career, Rob has had a passion for growth and the development and nurturing of highly effective teams. He believes in the power of process and systems and has built a reputation for calm and deliberate execution in the face of rapid change and hyper-growth. He looks forward to bringing this passion to Sonasoft and driving the next chapter of its exciting growth story. When he doesn’t have his head in a spreadsheet, Rob is an avid hockey fan (Go Leafs!), and a lover of historical biographies.

Further updates regarding the Company and its artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives can be expected as plans continue to progress.

About Sonasoft

Based in Silicon Valley since 2003, Sonasoft is a public company (SSFT) providing solutions that create significant competitive advantages from data, the most valuable corporate asset in the digital economy. Sonasoft’s artificial intelligence solution and software capabilities harness data to enable businesses to accelerate and improve decision making, increase operational efficiency, and automate critical processes.

For more information about Sonasoft, please visit:

https://www.sonasoft.com

For more information about Sonasoft’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) Solutions, please visit:

https://www.sonasoft.com/products/artificial-intelligence-ai/

For investor-specific information, please visit:

https://www.sonasoft.com/investors/

Investor Contact:

Mike Khanna, CEO

Sonasoft Corporation

Phone: (408) 708-4000 X7104

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) the Company’s financing plans; (ii) trends affecting the Company’s financial condition or results of operations; (iii) the Company’s growth strategy and operating strategy; and (iv) the declaration and payment of dividends. The words “may,” “would,” “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,” and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s ability to control and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.