SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indio, a division of Applied Systems, today announced that Sierra Gold Insurance Services is live on Indio, delivering an automated data capture and application experience for their commercial lines clients. Leveraging Indio’s integration with AMS360, the agency enables a digital, collaborative insured application experience, minimizing E&O exposure and the time spent filling out redundant information across multiple paper applications.

“The ability to have a single place to share information and manage the application process with our customers is incredibly important to our business, and Indio provides us that experience,” said Roger Krill, president, Sierra Gold Insurance Services. “Indio has significantly reduced the back and forth between our team and our clients, resulting in shortened renewal process – from preparing renewals to collecting information, signatures, and ultimately going to market – ultimately enabling us to build a stronger book of business.”

Indio enables agencies to deliver a fully digital client risk capture and application experience by automating the data population across each individual, unique insurer application. The application uses smart-form automapping to reduce the need for rekeying client across individual application and risk information, increasing efficiency while reducing errors and omissions. Agencies can communicate in real time with clients directly within the online insurance forms, enabling back and forth communication and collaboration all within a single application. Indio simplifies the insurance application process to make it faster, more collaborative, easier, and minimize errors and omissions, saving agencies and their clients’ time and money.

“The commercial lines application and submission process has historically been laden with friction, requiring agents and clients to waste significant time filling out redundant information across multiple applications and tracking down miscellaneous supplemental data,” said Mike Furlong, chief executive officer, Indio Technologies. “Indio will simplify the application experience for Sierra Gold Insurance Services and their customers with digitized smart forms that eliminate unnecessary data entry, enabling more time to be spent finding the best coverage for their customers and driving high renewal rates.”

