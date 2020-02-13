SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambarella, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMBA), an AI vision silicon company, today announced the company will participate in three conferences in March, 2020.



Fermi Wang, CEO, and Casey Eichler, CFO, will present at two investor conferences on March 4, 2020.

The Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference will be held at The Palace Hotel in San Francisco. Ambarella’s “fireside chat” presentation is scheduled for 8:45 AM PST.



The KeyBanc Capital Markets Emerging Technology Summit will be held at the Park Central Hotel in San Francisco. Ambarella’s “fireside chat” presentation is scheduled for 1:00 PM PST.

Both events will be webcast live on Ambarella’s Investor events page at http://investor.ambarella.com/events.cfm . Replays will be available for 90 days.

Casey Eichler, CFO, and Louis Gerhardy, Corporate Development, will be participating in the 32nd Annual ROTH Conference at The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel on March 17th.

About Ambarella

Ambarella’s products are used in a wide variety of human and computer vision applications, including video security, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), electronic mirror, drive recorder, driver/cabin monitoring, autonomous driving, and robotic applications. Ambarella’s low-power system on chips (SoCs) offer high-resolution video compression, advanced image processing, and powerful deep neural network processing to enable intelligent cameras to extract valuable data from high-resolution video streams. For more information, please visit www.ambarella.com