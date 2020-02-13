ANDOVER, Mass., Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY, www.mrcy.com), a leader in trusted, secure mission-critical technologies for aerospace and defense, announced that the Boston Business Journal (BBJ) has recognized the Company as one of the 50 fastest-growing middle-market companies in Massachusetts. Mercury ranked 11th on the BBJ’s annual list based on its 2016 to 2018 revenue growth.

“We’re honored to be named to the Boston Business Journal’s new Middle Market list,” said Mark Aslett, Mercury’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “This is an exciting recognition for Mercury on the heels of another quarter of remarkable growth and achievements. We’re tremendously proud of our team and their execution of our long-term growth strategies, as we continue on our path to make trusted and secure technologies profoundly more accessible to aerospace and defense.”

This is Mercury’s first appearance on the Middle Market list, and it is the only aerospace and defense company recognized. The BBJ’s inaugural list of Middle Market Leaders is focused on three-year revenue growth (2016 to 2018) among public and private companies with annual revenues between $25 million and $1 billion. Mercury joins other rapidly growing Massachusetts-based companies like HubSpot, Novanta and Pegasystems on the list.

Last year, Mercury was recognized by the BBJ as one of the “Fastest Growing Public Companies in Massachusetts,” ranking 39th based on its 2016 to 2018 revenue growth. The Company was also ranked 27th on the “100 Fastest-Growing Companies” by Fortune Magazine in 2018, and was similarly the only aerospace and defense company included.

Mercury is accelerating the process of bringing new technology to their customers as the Company bridges the gap between commercial technology and defense applications. For more information about Mercury Systems visit mrcy.com or contact Mercury at (866) 627-6951.

Mercury Systems – Innovation That Matters®

Mercury Systems is the leader in making trusted, secure mission-critical technologies profoundly more accessible to the aerospace and defense industries. Optimized for customer and mission success, our innovative solutions power more than 300 critical aerospace and defense programs. Headquartered in Andover, Mass., and with manufacturing and design facilities around the world, Mercury specializes in engineering, adapting and manufacturing new solutions purpose-built to meet the industry’s current and emerging high-tech needs. Our employees are committed to Innovation that Matters®. To learn more, visit mrcy.com , or follow us on Twitter .

