MONTREAL, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saputo Inc. (“Saputo” or “the Company”) (TSX: SAP) is proud to highlight Lino Saputo, Jr.’s achievement as Canada’s Outstanding CEO of the Year® for 2019, a prestigious award for chief executives in Canada. Surrounded by family, friends, colleagues, business partners and members of Canada’s business community, Mr. Saputo, Jr. was honoured at the Outstanding CEO of the Year Award Gala in Toronto, Ontario, yesterday evening.

The members of the Advisory Board unanimously selected Mr. Saputo, Jr. as the 30th recipient of the Award – amongst all Canadian CEOs. They recognized his outstanding leadership and identified Saputo as a highly regarded organization that has experienced stellar growth and built a significant global presence. The selection committee also felt the Company’s story serves as a remarkable example of true Canadian leadership and success.

With over 32 years of service under his belt, the last 15 of which as Chief Executive Officer, Lino Saputo, Jr. shares his pride and enthusiasm for this remarkable accomplishment with the entire Saputo organization. “It is often said that you are only as good as those you surround yourself with. This recognition is a reflection of the truly tremendous work of a passionate and dedicated team that is committed to living up to the values on which our Company was founded over 65 years ago,” he remarked.

The Financial Post Magazine published a feature interview with Lino Saputo, Jr. in tandem with the initial announcement of this accolade in October 2019.

About Canada's Outstanding CEO of the Year®

Canada’s Outstanding CEO of the Year® award was founded in 1990 to identify and recognize exemplary leadership and achievement by a Canadian Chief Executive Officer. This highly coveted award honours an exceptional leader who has made an outstanding contribution in business, demonstrating excellence in leadership, corporate performance, global competitiveness, innovation and social responsibility.

About Saputo

Saputo produces, markets, and distributes a wide array of dairy products of the utmost quality, including cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk and cream products, cultured products and dairy ingredients. Saputo is one of the top ten dairy processors in the world, the largest cheese manufacturer and the leading fluid milk and cream processor in Canada, the top dairy processor in Australia and the second largest in Argentina. In the USA, Saputo ranks among the top three cheese producers and is one of the largest producers of extended shelf-life and cultured dairy products. In the United Kingdom, Saputo is the largest branded manufacturer of cheese and a top manufacturer of dairy spreads. Our products are sold in several countries under well-known brand names such as Saputo, Alexis de Portneuf, Armstrong, Cathedral City, Clover, COON, Cracker Barrel*, Dairyland, DairyStar, Devondale, Friendship Dairies, Frigo Cheese Heads, Joyya, La Paulina, Liddells, Milk2Go/Lait’s Go, Montchevre, Murray Goulburn Ingredients, Neilson, Nutrilait, Scotsburn*, South Cape, Stella, Sungold, Tasmanian Heritage, Treasure Cave and Woolwich Goat Dairy. Saputo Inc. is a publicly traded company and its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “SAP”.

*Trademark used under licence.

Media Inquiries

1-514-328-3141 / 1-866-648-5902