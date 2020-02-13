The Hyundai Sonata took the top spot in the mainstream category for best 2020 redesign of the year.



In the premium category, the 2020 redesign of the year winner is the Chevrolet Corvette.

The 2020 Redesign of the Year winners will be presented with their awards ahead of the 2020 Canadian International Auto Show in Toronto during the week of February 10, 2020.

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALG, the benchmark for forecasting future vehicle values, and the analytics subsidiary of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE) today announced the winners of ALG’s Canadian 2020 Redesign of the Year awards.

In its second year, ALG’s Canadian Redesign of the Year Awards recognize the vehicles with the strongest redesigns based on the overall degree of change and execution. The year’s recipients have shown the highest level of redesign execution in their competitive categories and were chosen among all 2020 model year vehicles on sale in Canada. The awards will be presented to automakers ahead of the 2020 Canadian International Auto Show.

“In today’s hyper competitive market with more than 300 models for consumers to choose from, it’s more important than ever for an automaker to make a great first impression through design,” said Michelle MacDonald, Senior Manager, Industry Solutions at ALG, a subsidiary of TrueCar. “ALG’s Best Redesign of the Year awards distinguish the vehicles with the most appealing redesigns by judging every small design detail from the infotainment system inside the vehicle to the door handles on the outside. This year’s winners, the Hyundai Sonata and Chevrolet Corvette, both stand out in their segments for evolving their designs to seamlessly combine with the sportiness of their vehicles.”

The 2020 Mainstream Redesign of the Year Award Winner: Hyundai Sonata

The all-new Hyundai Sonata is ALG’s mainstream redesign of the year award winner. Exemplifying a whole new design direction for what a midsize sedan can be, the new Sonata sports an aggressive coupe-like stance that evokes a luxury sedan with Hyundai’s new “Sensuous Sportiness” design language, and is lower, wider, and longer than the previous generation. The new Sonata provides a slew of premium technology upgrades including Hyundai’s digital key to unlock and start the engine from a smartphone, remote smart park and wireless cell phone charging. The upscale accompaniments also extend to the interior with an available 12.3” digital instrument cluster and 10.25” infotainment display, alongside a button-based gear selector and premium materials throughout the cabin. The all-new Sonata elevates the standard midsize sedan onto another level.

The 2020 Premium Redesign of the Year Award Winner: Chevrolet Corvette

Chevrolet showcases the true meaning of a sportscar by introducing the redesigned 2020 Corvette with a mid-engine. The 2020 Corvette’s new exotic design allows for a more aggressive wedge shape that was previously reserved for the upper echelon of other sports car manufacturers while maintaining Corvette’s unique styling characteristics. Furthermore, its interior receives a completely driver-focused experience dressed in the finest leather. The bold steps taken by Chevrolet to redesign the Corvette for its eighth generation garners it the 2020 Canadian ALG Redesign of the Year.

ALG's Residual Value Committee determines Redesign of the Year winners by evaluating the degree of change and level of execution. Awarded features must debut on a Model Year 2020 vehicle and be available at launch. ALG's Redesign of the Year Awards recognize models with the strongest redesigns based on the overall degree of change and execution.

About ALG

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Santa Monica, California, ALG is an industry authority on automotive residual value projections in both the United States and Canada. By analyzing nearly 2,500 vehicle trims each year to assess residual value, ALG provides auto industry and financial services clients with market industry insights, residual value forecasts, consulting and vehicle portfolio management and risk services. ALG is a wholly-owned subsidiary of TrueCar, Inc., a digital automotive marketplace that provides comprehensive pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. ALG has been publishing residual values for all cars, trucks and SUVs in the U.S. for over 55 years and in Canada since 1981.

About TrueCar

TrueCar is a leading automotive digital marketplace that enables car buyers to connect to our network of 16,500 Certified Dealers. We are building the industry's most personalized and efficient car buying experience as we seek to bring more of the purchasing process online. Consumers who visit our marketplace will find a suite of vehicle discovery tools, price ratings and market context on new and used cars -- all with a clear view of what's a great deal. When they are ready, TrueCar will enable them to connect with a local Certified Dealer who shares in our belief that truth, transparency and fairness are the foundation of a great car buying experience. As part of our marketplace, TrueCar powers car-buying programs for over 250 leading brands, including USAA, Sam’s Club, and American Express. Nearly half of all new-car buyers engage with TrueCar powered sites, where they buy smarter and drive happier. TrueCar is headquartered in Santa Monica, California, with offices in Austin, Texas and Boston, Massachusetts. ­

For more information, please visit www.truecar.com, and follow us on Facebook or Twitter. TrueCar media line: +1-844-469-8442 (US toll-free) | Email: pr@truecar.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bba82b05-dc4c-4728-9766-f7631819f6d3

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7f1f1d1a-e0e1-4c72-994a-244838f63492





TrueCar & ALG PR Contact Shadee Malekafzali 424-258-8694