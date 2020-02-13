SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clumio , innovators of authentic SaaS for enterprise backup, today announced that its Enterprise Backup as a Service solution has attained VMware Partner Ready for VMware Cloud on AWS validation.



By validating Clumio Backup as a Service with VMware Cloud on AWS and attaining the VMware Partner Ready for VMware Cloud on AWS logo, Clumio has tested and verified interoperability and can fully manage customer support requests for Clumio Backup as a Service with VMware Cloud on AWS.

“We are pleased that Clumio Enterprise Backup as a Service is validated for VMware Cloud on AWS. This signifies to customers that Clumio Backup as a Service can be deployed with the knowledge and reassurance that the partner fully supports the specified versions and configurations on VMware Cloud on AWS,” said Kristen Edwards, director, Technology Alliance Partner Program, VMware.

Clumio Enterprise Backup as a Service removes cloud barriers to entry so customers can fully embrace the benefits of SaaS backup within the software-defined data center. Clumio SaaS backup enables customers to use one service and a single set of policies to back up their VMs on-premises and in the cloud. By using Enterprise Backup as a Service within their VMware Cloud on AWS environment, businesses can scale or move workloads to the cloud in a quick, secure, and cost-effective fashion.

“VMware Cloud on AWS offers enterprises a faster and more secure path to the cloud by making it easy to extend and migrate existing VMware environments. Clumio gives customers complete data protection for vSphere on-premises and VMware Cloud on AWS with the simplicity of a single service and without the surprise of egress costs,” said Shubhankar Chatterjee, senior director of product management, Clumio.

Partner Ready for VMware Cloud on AWS program enables partners to validate their application/infrastructure component on VMware Cloud on AWS. Partners extend their on-premises solution capabilities to the cloud and ensure consistent user experience and functionality on VMware Cloud on AWS. This increases customers’ confidence in vendor solutions.

Clumio Backup as a Service can be found within the online VMware Solution Exchange (VSX) or the product page . The VMware Solution Exchange is an online marketplace where VMware partners and developers can publish rich marketing content and downloadable software for our customers.

About VMware Cloud on AWS

Jointly engineered by VMware and AWS, VMware Cloud on AWS is an on-demand hybrid cloud service that is delivered, sold, and supported by VMware and AWS, and the companies’ respective partners. Powered by VMware Cloud Foundation and running in the AWS Cloud on elastic, bare-metal AWS infrastructure, VMware Cloud on AWS enables customers to run applications across a consistent hybrid cloud environment, with optimized access to the broad range of native AWS services. With the same architecture and operational experience on-premises and in the cloud, IT teams can quickly derive business value from use of the AWS and VMware hybrid cloud experience. For more information on the VMware Cloud on AWS partner ecosystem, visit: http://cloud.vmware.com/vmc-aws .

About Clumio

Clumio is the innovator of authentic SaaS for enterprise backup. Using this secure service, organizations eliminate hardware and software for on-premise backup and avoid the complexity and cost of running third-party backup software in the cloud. As enterprises move aggressively to cloud, they use Clumio to protect workloads like VMware Cloud on AWS and AWS native services. Born in the public cloud, Clumio can leverage the most modern cloud services to ensure it meets the current and future backup requirements of the most demanding enterprises. For more information, visit: www.clumio.com

VMware, VMware Cloud on AWS, and VMware Ready are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions. All other marks and names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective companies.

