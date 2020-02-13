EMERYVILLE, Calif., Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADMS), a company dedicated to developing and delivering medicines that make a clinically meaningful difference to people affected by neurological diseases, announced today two presentations on GOCOVRI® (amantadine) extended release capsules for the treatment of dyskinesia in people with Parkinson's disease (PD) receiving levodopa-based therapy at the 3rd Pan American Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders Congress (PAS-MDS), February 14-16, 2020 in Miami, Florida.



“The data presented at this year’s MDS-PAS conference build upon the growing evidence that GOCOVRI can help improve good ON time in patients with PD who experience levodopa-induced dyskinesia,” said Jean Hubble, Vice President, Medical Affairs at Adamas. “We are proud to present clinical results that suggest GOCOVRI may provide additional treatment benefit for people with Parkinson’s who have an insufficient response to deep brain stimulation, amantadine immediate release, or both – providing patients with more good ON time, with less troublesome dyskinesia and reduced OFF time.”

The posters will be presented during the dyskinesia poster session taking place in the Biscayne Ballroom at the InterContinental Miami Hotel on Friday, February 14, from 1:00 pm to 2:30pm Eastern Standard Time. Details of the poster presentations are as follows:

Poster 54: “Reduced Dyskinesia and OFF time in PD Patients with DBS Following Switch from Amantadine IR to GOCOVRI (Amantadine) Extended Release Capsules: Analysis of 2-Year Open-Label Trial (EASE LID 2)”

Lead author: Caroline M. Tanner, MD, PhD, University of California San Francisco Poster 55: “PD Patient Diaries Demonstrated GOCOVRI (Amantadine) Extended Release Capsules Improved ON Time without Dyskinesia: Results from Pooled Phase 3 Clinical Trials”

Lead author: Robert A. Hauser, MD, University of South Florida

About Parkinson’s Disease, Dyskinesia and OFF

Parkinson’s Disease (PD) is a progressive, neurodegenerative disorder caused by the gradual loss of brain cells that produce the neurotransmitter dopamine and affects approximately one million people in the United States. Dopamine decline in the brain results in a wide range of motor (movement-related) and non-motor symptoms. As the disease progresses, people are likely to experience unpredictable stiffness, rigidity and tremors, referred to as OFF time. The primary treatment for PD is with levodopa; however, over time levodopa may lead to involuntary, uncontrolled movements known as dyskinesia. The abrupt and unpredictable transitions between episodes of dyskinesia, normal movement and OFF time lead to considerable impact on patients’ lives.

About GOCOVRI®

GOCOVRI® (amantadine) extended-release capsules is the first and only FDA-approved medicine indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications. It is also the only medicine clinically proven to reduce both dyskinesia and OFF.

Taken once daily at bedtime, GOCOVRI provides an initial lag and a slow rise in amantadine concentration during the night, resulting in a high concentration from the morning and throughout the waking day. Additionally, in the clinical trials, the adjunctive use of GOCOVRI did not require dose changes to dopaminergic therapies. The most commonly observed adverse reactions with GOCOVRI were hallucinations, dizziness, dry mouth, peripheral edema, constipation, falls and orthostatic hypotension.

For more information about GOCOVRI, please visit www.GOCOVRI.com .

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

At Adamas, our purpose and vision are clear: deliver innovative medicines that make a clinically meaningful difference for patients, caregivers and society. We are a fully-integrated company focused on growing a portfolio of therapies to address a range of neurological diseases. For more information, please visit www.adamaspharma.com .

Forward-looking statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that may occur in the future, including the expectations as to the long-term benefits of GOCOVRI, are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For a description of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements, including risks relating to Adamas’ commercial activities relating to GOCOVRI, and the regulatory and competitive environment and Adamas’ business in general, see Adamas’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 7, 2019, particularly under the caption “Risk Factors.” Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Adamas undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement in this press release, except as required by law.

Contact:

Investors:

Peter Vozzo

Managing Director, Westwicke

443-213-0505

peter.vozzo@westwicke.com