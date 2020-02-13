SURREY, British Columbia and Vacaville, CA, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSG Global, Inc. (OTC: DSGT), a leading golf technology, and Imperium Motor Company®, an Electric Vehicle (EV) distribution company, announced the location of the New Experience Center. The new Imperium Electric Vehicle Northern California Experience Center will be located in Vacaville, California. The company is currently completing signage and minor remodeling of the facility for the Grand Opening in March. The new facility will be located at 148 Peabody Road, Vacaville, California.



Vacaville is situated right in the middle of two of the largest Electric Vehicle markets in California, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Sacramento with a combined population of over 10 million people. California is historically the top EV sales volume state with 50% of sales within the United States. Our new location is right off of Highway 80, the main artery between the Silicon Valley and the Sacramento area. The building sits on a five acre parcel in one of the best economic areas in the nation. Imperium Motor Company expects to be open for business in their new location in March 2020 and to have its various models of new Electric Cars, Trucks, Vans, UTVs, ATVs and Scooters arriving soon from the manufacturer. The new building will not only display our new selection of Electric Vehicles but will also host the center for Dealer training and Parts and Service support.

“Imperium Motor Company has a wide assortment of affordable Electric Vehicles. The company already has significant interest and expects to have several models ready for delivery during the second quarter 2020. While the company has a wide assortment of affordable Electric Vehicles, it expects that its new T-series should be among our top sellers. With a target audience that includes both individual drivers and municipalities, this product has a base MSRP of $3990* plus freight. Imperium Motor Company is the exclusive North American distributor for the T-Series truck and van as well as other models from the manufacturer. We believe that our products are competitively priced within this segment of EVs. The majority of these vehicles will be augmented with DSG/Vantage’s proprietary TAG system,” said Rick Curtis, President Imperium Motor Company.

For a link to the current product Electric Vehicle lineup, including the T-Series, please visit

http://vantage-tag.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/IMPERIUM-PRODUCT-LINEUP.pdf

About VANTAGE TAG SYSTEMS INC. (VTS)

Vantage Tag Systems provides patented electronic tracking systems and fleet management solutions to golf courses and other avenues that allow for remote management of the course's fleet of golf carts, turf equipment and utility vehicles. Its clients use VTS's unique technology to significantly reduce operational costs, improve the efficiency and profitability of their fleet operations, increase safety, and enhance customer satisfaction. VTS has grown to become a leader in the category of Fleet Management in the golf industry, with their technology installed in vehicles worldwide. VTS is now aggressively branching into several new streams of revenue, through programmatic advertising, licensing and distribution, as well as expanding into Commercial Automotive Fleet Management, RAPTOR and PACER, single rider golf carts, and Agricultural applications. Additional information is available at http://vantage-tag.com

*We reserve the right, however, to make changes at any time, without notice, in prices, colors, materials, equipment, specifications, models and availability. Excludes Taxes, Title and License fees.

