Phoenix, Arizona, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- SinglePoint Inc. (OTCQB:SING) acquired Direct Solar America, which is a unique and scalable national solar energy brokerage. Focused on finding and arranging installation of the best available solar energy system for any residential home or commercial building. In a little over six months since the acquisition revenues and coverage has expanded, firmly establishing the company’s footprint in the solar sector, which is predicted to continue growing throughout the next decade.

The Solar Energy Industries Association® is the national trade association of the U.S. solar energy industry, and is calling the next decade the “ Solar+ Decade ,” an era in which the industry will become the dominant source of new electricity generation. The 2020s won't just be the Solar Decade – it will be the Solar+ Decade, where Solar + Storage , Solar + Grid Modernization , Solar + Diversity , Solar + Trade , Solar + Finance , and many other collaborations shape the future of energy in America.

Renewable Energy, specifically solar, is continuing to show a bullish outlook and trend. The appetite of residential consumers, energy-hungry businesses and factories are expected to be the biggest driver of the solar power boom as clients looking for solar power options exploit falling costs to help cut their energy bills. Recently, the International Energy Agency (IEA) found that solar, wind and hydropower projects are rolling out at their fastest rate in four years. Its report predicted that by 2024 a new dawn for cheap solar power could see the world’s solar capacity grow by 600GW, almost double the installed total electricity capacity of Japan. Overall, renewable electricity is expected to grow by 1,200GW in the next five years, the equivalent of the total electricity capacity of the US.

Solar and Renewable Energy have been an emerging growth sector throughout 2019 and indications suggest continued growth for 2020 and beyond. According to an article in Forbes the best ETF in 2019 was TAN which increased over 50% in just one year. The same article goes on to talk about how Warren Buffett has started the biggest energy revolution ever by investing in the largest solar project in America. It further details the following…

”Solar power has reached the historic inflection point in cost, I expect the beginning of a massive solar park buildout around the world. The best news for investors, we are still in the early innings of this energy revolution.”

Solar is becoming affordable, it is also top of mind for many homeowners and business owners looking to offset energy costs and go green to reduce their carbon footprint. The Mercury News recently interviewed solar expert Barry Cinnamon who discusses how California will eventually have solar on every home. Due to climate change, falling prices and efficiencies, the trend is clear, California will be a leader in implementing solar and driving additional sales through its building code that went into effect on January 1, 2020 mandating solar on all new homes being developed.

There are dozens of articles that continue to outline the opportunity as solar grows such as the ones below.

https://www.forbes.com/sites/joshuarhodes/2020/02/03/the-us-solar-industry-in-2020/#64c2533f5ed3

https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbesfinancecouncil/2020/02/11/why-solar-investments-make-sense-for-family-offices/#192320871107

https://www.greentechmedia.com/articles/read/fitch-solar-projects-much-more-reliable-performers-than-wind-farms

The bullish outlook for 2020 and beyond continues for solar and renewable energy.

About SinglePoint, Inc.



Founded in 2011 SinglePoint, Inc (SING) invests in and acquires brands and companies that will benefit from injection of growth capital and the sales and marketing expertise of SinglePoint. The company portfolio currently includes solar, hemp and technology applications. SinglePoint is working to grow the company to a multinational brand.

