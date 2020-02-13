VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CSE: AGN) (FRANKFURT: AGW) (OTCQB: AGNPF) (the “Company” or “Algernon”) a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company is pleased to announce it is undertaking a non-brokered private placement of up to CDN $1,200,000 or approximately 14.1M units (the "Units") at a price of $0.085 per Unit. Each Unit is comprised of one Class A common share (a “Share”) and one Share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional Share at a price of $0.12 per Share, for a period of 30 months from the date the Units are issued (the “Offering”).



If during the exercise period of the warrants, but after the resale restrictions on the securities have expired, the Company's Shares trade at or above a weighted average trading price of $0.35 per Share for 20 consecutive trading days, the Company may accelerate the expiry time of the warrants by giving written notice to warrant holders that the warrants will expire 30 days from the date of providing such notice.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used to fund the Company’s planned phase clinical trial for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and chronic cough, and for general corporate purposes.

The Offering is scheduled to close on or about February 18, 2020 (the “Closing Date”) and is subject to certain conditions customary for transactions of this nature, including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the CSE.

The Company has previously announced that Novotech, the contract research organization that was chosen to conduct the Company’s first phase 2 clinical trial, will be participating in the private placement in the amount of CDN $220,000.

The Shares and warrants, including Shares issued upon the exercise of warrants, issued under the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period in Canada of four months and one day following the Closing Date.

About Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Algernon Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company focused on advancing its lead compounds for non–alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), chronic kidney disease (CKD), inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and chronic cough.

