BOCA RATON, FL, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Smart Decision, Inc. (OTCMKTS: SDEC) ("Smart Decision" or the "Company"), a next-generation consumer-based LED & CBD algorithm innovator, is pleased to update shareholders on its continued strong growth in platform affiliate relationships ahead of the coming launch of the CBDSmartDecision.com platform, the Company’s proprietary, patent-pending algorithmic CBD product platform, which is being designed in partnership with MIT-trained computational data engineers to aid new-adopter consumers in navigating the complexity of the CBD product landscape.



Specifically, in the Company’s release dated January 30, management projected it would see the number of platform members surpass fifty (50) leading CBD brands by the time the Smart Decision team arrived in Las Vegas for the USA CBD Expo 2020 on February 13. The Company is proud to now affirm that it has reached this objective, with fifty-three (53) brand partners now on board. Interested current and prospective investors can view the list of current platform members here .

Adam Green, Smart Decision CEO, commented, “We want to foster a relationship with our shareholders and with the larger market built on a rock solid foundation of credibility. If we say we’re going to do something, then we’re going to do it. This idea lies at the very core of our identity as a company.”

Management notes that the next step will be to decide on a precise level at which to cap the number of affiliate members on the CBDSmartDecision.com platform. The Smart Decision platform is set for an advanced preview for interested investors and members of the public this week at the Expo in Las Vegas, and is on schedule for beta launch at the end of Q1.

CBD is a notoriously complex consumer experience, with a vast set of permutations defining every consumer decision. For new adopters, the result can be frustration, hesitation, or an abandoned shopping cart, which is devastating for producers and suppliers of CBD and CBD-based products. The Smart Decision platform harnesses AI and computational data engineering to provide consumers with a more positive experience, and to help producers and suppliers avoid the pain of lost leads, returns, and upset customers, ultimately connecting the parties in mutually beneficial transactions on its platform.

“We don’t want to take on too many affiliates,” continued Green. “We can pass on more value to our shareholders by reinforcing a sense of exclusivity. Judging by the current flood of demand we are seeing from brands interested in being incorporated into our platform, this is hardly a stretch. Most importantly, we already have a sufficient field of top-tier brand partners to credibly represent a sense of comprehensive product coverage to consumers. At the end of the day, that represents one of the big check-boxes on the path to achieving what we set out to do here.”

About Smart Decision Inc.

Smart Decision Inc. has researched and is developing algorithms for the consumer and business LED Lighting and CBD markets. With their patent-pending “Smart Decision” algorithms, the confusion of selecting the right product(s), whether for LED or CBD, will be significantly reduced. Ultimately, Smart Decision Inc. believes that selecting the right product the first time, dramatically cuts down on product returns and creates a positive purchasing experience for the consumer.

