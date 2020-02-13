NASHUA, N.H., Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD), a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions, today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019, after the market close, and host a conference call at 4:30pm Eastern Time on Thursday, February 27.

Thursday, February 27th @ 4:30pmET Domestic: 877-407-0784 International: 201-689-8560 Conference ID: 13699092 Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=138100

About iCAD, Inc.

Headquartered in Nashua, NH, iCAD is a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions. For more information, visit www.icadmed.com .

Contact:

Media Inquiries:

Jessica Burns, iCAD

+1-201-423-4492

jburns@icadmed.com

Investor Relations:

Jeremy Feffer, LifeSci Advisors

+ 1-212-915-2568

jeremy@lifesciadvisors.com