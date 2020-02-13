MONTREAL, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tamino Minerals, Inc. ("Tamino" or the "Company") (OTC Markets: TINO), the Company has prepared a Summary of Events to present to the FGR, Fiscalia General de la Republica, to update them on our latest achievements, and will be presented to them in the near future.
Corporate Structure
Logistical and Operations Update
The company is going to be preparing financial statements and plans for filing in the next two weeks or more and proceed with stop sign removal.
TAMINO MINERALS, INC.
TAMINO MINERALS INC. is exploring for gold deposits within a prolific gold producing State, in Sonora. Examples like the Herradura, El Chanate, Mulatos, La India and La Colorada, all these projects in Sonora have economic minable amounts of gold and are located close to some of our projects. www.taminominerals.ca
Pedro Villagran-Garcia, President & CEO
Tamino Minerals, Inc.
Forward Looking Statements
Tamino Minerals, Inc.
Hermosillo, MEXICO
