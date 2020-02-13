New York, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "TV Mount Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecast by Type ; and Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05862200/?utm_source=GNW

Television is the inevitable part of any household and LCD or LED TVs with pedestal stand acquire lots of space.



Thus, acceptance of TV mounts is increasing as a space saving option, which facilitates lightweight LCD, LED, and plasma TVs to easily hang on the wall.This market is booming along with this rising living standard of people is supporting the growth of the global TV mount market.



The developing economies such as India, Malaysia, Argentina, and several South East Asian economies are remarking significant growth in their GDP which has resulted in the increased per capita income of people. Moreover, increased penetration of internet and growth of e-commerce sector in developing economies are further supporting the growth of TV mount market.



The global TV mount market is bifurcated based on the basis of type into fixed wall mount, full-motion wall mount, tilting wall mount, ceiling mount, and others.The fixed wall mount segment accounted for the largest share in the global TV mount market.



Fixed Wall Mount enables to place the TV as close to the wall as possible making sure that there is enough space to install the cables behind the TV.These are also known as stationary mounts as they are incapable of adjusting once fixed.



Also, these mounts are incompatible for TVs with a back protrusion.These fixed wall mounts have an open architecture construction which offer the TV with increased ventilation.



The key advantage of fixed wall mounts is the capability to mount TVs sizing from 23 inches to 70 inches. The fixed wall mount market has flourished since the evolution of LCD TVs. The demand for fixed wall mount architecture among the TV OEMs is directly proportional to the rise in manufacturing of TVs, which is further propelling the TV mount market. The demand for fixed wall mount is majorly among the residential applications, however, the adoption of these TV mounts in growing in the commercial sectors as well, which in turn creating opportunity for the market players to invest in the TV mount market.



Rising living standard of people has resulted in increased demand for TV mounts.The developing economies across the globe including India, Malaysia, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, as well as several South East Asian economies are noticing a significant increase in their GDP resulting in increased per capita income of the people.



This has led to rising affordability of people residing in these countries to purchase LCD, LED, or OLED TVs by replacing them with old CRT TVs, this is likely to drive the growth of TV mount market. Furthermore, the growth in developed economies such as the U.S. and Canada has also been witnessed. This growth is attributed to the surge in demand for upgrade the TV screen size with the bigger ones or with high resolution. The availability of internet at cheap rates in some countries such as India has seen a sharp rise in the demand for smart TVs. The proliferation of online streaming services in developing and developed countries has further fuelled the demand for smart TVs and TV accessories around the world, which in turn is influencing the TV mount market.



Growth of both residential as well as commercial construction sector in the APAC region is providing prospective opportunities to the TV mount market.Governments of several developing economies in the Asia Pacific are taking initiatives for attracting FDIs and entering into PPPs for their country’s infrastructural development.



These infrastructural developments comprises of construction of several hotels, educational institutions, hospitals, commercial buildings, railways and airports among others.The construction of these commercial structures will further results in installations of TVs thus, propelling the growth of TV mounts market.



For instance, installations of TVs in the lounges of airports.Additionally, with the constantly growing population of these countries, there is an increased demand for residential construction.



The development of overall construction sector is anticipated to positively impact TV mount market. Also, attributed to the increasing urbanization the commercial construction is anticipated to grow along with residential construction, has put positive impact in the growth of the TV mount market.



Some of the players present in global TV mount market are Omnimount, Atdec Pty Ltd, Jiangxi Kingsun Industry Co., Ltd., Display Mount Pro Co., Ltd., Highgrade Tech Co. Ltd, B-Tech International Ltd, Unicol Engineering, Videosecu, Legrand Av Division, Shenzhen Xinadda Ir-Pi Products Co., Ltd, Snapav (Strong), and among others.



The overall global TV mount market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source.The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the TV mount market.



Also, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the TV mount market.

