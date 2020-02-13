Kitchener, Waterloo, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global learning technology leader D2L today announced that McKendree University has chosen Brightspace as its learning management system.

McKendree University is based in Lebanon, Ill. and was founded in 1828 – making it the state’s first institution of higher learning. It is an independent and private university that serves 2,500 undergraduate and graduate students.

D2L’s partnership with McKendree began through an unusual channel: social media. McKendree’s director of information technology made a post on Twitter describing how the school’s learning management system had gone down – and their previous vendor wasn’t responding to their request for help. D2L’s President and CEO, John Baker, saw the tweet and replied immediately.

“D2L’s Brightspace platform is more modern and user-friendly. When you open Facebook you get excited; and this will get you excited too,” said Dr. Tami Eggleston, Associate Provost for Institutional Effectiveness at McKendree University.

According to McKendree, Brightspace offered several advantages over competitor platforms including:

Ease of Use: Reviewers – including administration and faculty – found Brightspace intuitive and easy to us, especially for tracking learner outcomes.

Reviewers – including administration and faculty – found Brightspace intuitive and easy to us, especially for tracking learner outcomes. Mobility and Accessibility : the Brightspaceplatform’s mobile responsiveness appealed to students in particular, as did its reliability across multiple browsers.

: the Brightspaceplatform’s mobile responsiveness appealed to students in particular, as did its reliability across multiple browsers. Responsiveness and Partnership: D2L consistently showed a commitment to responsiveness and partnership, which was key in making the migration from the school’s previous learning management system seamless.

D2L consistently showed a commitment to responsiveness and partnership, which was key in making the migration from the school’s previous learning management system seamless. Data and Analytics: the platform’s ability to track and report on outcomes and provide administrators with data to make accurate and efficient decisions were deciding factors.

“I’m really gratified that what began as a friendly exchange over social media has developed into such a strong working relationship,” says John Baker, President and CEO of D2L. “We’re happy to be a part of the next chapter of McKendree’s long history, and we’re thrilled to welcome them in to the Brightspace family.”

ABOUT BRIGHTSPACE

Brightspace is a cloud-based learning platform that makes online and blended learning easy, flexible and smart. Brightspace is a quantum leap beyond traditional Learning Management System (LMS) – it is easy to drag-and-drop content to create engaging courses, supports all mobile devices, has industry-leading up-time, and is built with accessibility in mind for all learners. Plus, Brightspace enables the future of learning with a gaming engine, adaptive learning, video management, intelligent agents, templated interactives for course design, full support for outcomes or competency-based learning, and actionable learning analytics. D2L’s Brightspace was recently named the #1 LMS for Next-Gen Online Teaching and Learning by Ovum Research and #1 in Adaptive Learning by eLearning Magazine. In addition, Aragon Research included D2L in its highly coveted Hot Vendors In Learning list. To learn more, visit the Corporate page on our website.

ABOUT D2L

D2L believes learning is the foundation upon which all progress and achievement rests. Working closely with organizations globally, D2L has transformed the way millions of people learn online and in the classroom. Learn more about D2L for schools, higher education and businesses at www.D2L.com.

