The global AC power sources market is estimated to be valued at USD 1,008 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 1,138 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period.



AC power sources are mainly used for testing equipment by varying the voltage and frequency of the current being supplied to the device under test. The growth of the AC power sources market can be attributed to the increasing demand for testing and manufacturing equipment used in consumer electronics, electric vehicles, and modernization of infrastructure, whereas mature markets in developed countries restrain the growth of AC power sources. The technical complexities associated with the system interface pose as a challenge for the AC power sources market.

The key players in the AC power sources market include AMETEK Inc (US), Chroma ATE (Taiwan), Keysight Technologies (US), Kikusui Electronics Corporation (Japan), Pacific Power Source (US), and Matsusada Precision (Japan).



The energy applications segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2024.



The energy segment, by application, is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of the AC power sources market from 2019 to 2024. Asia Pacific region has witnessed the highest demand for AC power sources for testing and manufacturing of equipment in the energy sector. These equipment include PV inverters, batteries, solar cells, AC-AC converter, UPS, motors, and pumps. There are increasing investments along with government initiatives that boost the implementation of renewable projects, which boost the demand for testing and manufacturing equipment used in these projects. Hence, such factors propel the demand for AC power sources during the forecast period.



Asia Pacific: The largest market for gas engine.



The Asia Pacific market is currently the largest AC power source market, followed by the markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at a higher CAGR due to rapid innovations in consumer electronics & smart appliances and the development of modern infrastructure. Further, the governments of the countries in this region are focused on increasing renewable energy generation and offer subsidies to industries using renewables for their business operations. Thus, such factors are likely to drive the Asia Pacific AC power sources market.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the AC Power Sources Market During the Forecast Period

4.2 AC Power Sources Market, By Region

4.3 Asia Pacific AC Power Sources Market, By Phase Type & Country

4.4 AC Power Sources Market, By Phase Type

4.5 AC Power Sources Market, By Modulation Type

4.6 AC Power Sources Market, By Application



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Production of Equipment Used in Renewable Power Generation, Avionics, and Electric Vehicles

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Mature Markets in Developed Economies

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Implementation of the Smart City Concept

5.2.3.2 Increasing Focus on Energy-Efficient Business Operations

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Difficulties of Adapting to the System Interface



6 AC Power Sources Market, By Phase Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Single Phase

6.2.1 Demand for Testing Consumer Electronics and Low-Power Industrial Devices is Likely to Drive the Single Phase Market

6.3 Three Phase

6.3.1 Rapid Increase in Electrical Loads and Data Center Density is Driving the Demand for Three Phase AC Power Sources



7 AC Power Sources Market, By Modulation Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Pulse Width Modulation (PWM)

7.2.1 Rising Demand for Switch Mode Power Supply Drives the Growth of PWM AC Power Sources

7.3 Linear

7.3.1 Capability to Produce High-Output Waveform and Low-Output Distortion Drives the Growth of Linear AC Power Sources



8 AC Power Sources Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Energy

8.2.1 Increasing Need for Energy-Efficient Equipment is Likely to Boost the AC Power Sources Market

8.3 Wireless Communication & Infrastructure

8.3.1 Increasing Automation and Digitalization is Expected to Propel the Wireless Communication & Infrastructure Segment

8.4 Consumer Electronics & Appliances

8.4.1 Demand for AC Power Sources for Testing Smart Home Appliances is Expected to Boost the Consumer Electronics & Appliances Segment

8.5 Aerospace, Defense & Government Services

8.5.1 Rising Need for Safety and Characteristics Testing is Likely to Propel the Growth of the Aerospace, Defense & Government Segment

8.6 Others



9 AC Power Sources Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Asia Pacific

9.2.1 By Phase Type

9.2.2 By Modulation Type

9.2.3 By Application

9.2.3.1 Application, By Country

9.2.4 By Country

9.2.4.1 China

9.2.4.1.1 Chinese Government's Focus Toward Clean Energy Drives the Growth of AC Power Sources in the Country

9.2.4.2 Japan

9.2.4.2.1 Rising Demand for Testing Automation Gadgets and Consumer Electronics is Expected to Drive the Japanese Market

9.2.4.3 South Korea

9.2.4.3.1 Government Initiatives Along With Increased Manufacturing Activities in the Consumer Electronics & Automotive Sector are Expected to Fuel the South Korean Market

9.2.4.4 India

9.2.4.4.1 Increasing Investments for Manufacturing Consumer Electronics is Expected to Fuel the Indian Market

9.2.4.5 Australia

9.2.4.5.1 Rising Digitalization and Increasing Investment in the Infrastructure Sector are Expected to Fuel the Australian Market

9.2.4.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.3 North America

9.3.1 By Phase Type

9.3.2 By Modulation Type

9.3.3 By Application

9.3.3.1 Application, By Country

9.3.4 By Country

9.3.4.1 US

9.3.4.1.1 Development of 5g Technology and Advancements in Medical Equipment are Expected to Drive the Market in the US

9.3.4.2 Canada

9.3.4.2.1 Strict Energy-Efficiency Regulations and Safety Standards for Automotive and Avionics Products are Expected to Propel the Canadian Market

9.3.4.3 Mexico

9.3.4.3.1 Government Initiatives for Boosting Renewable Energy Production is Expected to Drive the Mexican Market

9.4 Europe

9.4.1 By Phase Type

9.4.2 By Modulation Type

9.4.3 By Application

9.4.3.1 Application, By Country

9.4.4 By Country

9.4.4.1 Germany

9.4.4.1.1 Increasing Investments in the Automobile Industry are Driving the Market in Germany

9.4.4.2 France

9.4.4.2.1 Growing Demand for AC Power Sources for Testing Electric Components in the Aerospace & Defense Sector is Likely to Boost the Market in France

9.4.4.3 UK

9.4.4.3.1 Government Initiatives and Investments in the Aerospace Industry are Likely to Drive the Market in the UK

9.4.4.4 Italy

9.4.4.4.1 Wide Usage of AC Power Sources in Industrial Machinery Testing Along With Increasing Investments in Advanced Manufacturing Technologies is Driving the Market in Italy

9.4.4.5 Russia

9.4.4.5.1 Developments in the Aerospace & Automotive Sector Drive the Market in Russia

9.4.4.6 Spain

9.4.4.6.1 Rising Developments in Defense and Hybrid & Electric Vehicle Components are Likely to Boost the Market in Spain

9.4.5 Rest of Europe

9.5 Middle East & Africa

9.5.1 By Phase Type

9.5.2 By Modulation Type

9.5.3 By Application

9.5.3.1 Application, By Country

9.5.4 By Sub Region

9.5.4.1 Middle East

9.5.4.1.1 Rising Demand for Testing Automotive Components and Smart Appliances is Likely to Drive the AC Power Sources Market in the Country

9.5.4.2 Africa

9.5.4.2.1 Growing Investments for Power Generation are Expected to Boost the Demand for the African Market

9.6 South America

9.6.1 By Phase Type

9.6.2 By Modulation Type

9.6.3 By Application

9.6.3.1 Application, By Country

9.6.4 By Country

9.6.4.1 Brazil

9.6.4.1.1 Investments in the Telecommunication Sector are Likely to Drive the Market in the Country

9.6.4.2 Argentina

9.6.4.2.1 Growing Investments in Renewable Power Generation & Telecommunication are Likely to Drive the Market in Argentina

9.6.4.3 Chile

9.6.4.3.1 Government Initiatives for Infrastructure Development are Likely to Drive the AC Power Sources Market in Chile



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Ranking of Players

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 New Product Launches

10.3.2 Expansions & Investments

10.3.3 Contracts & Agreements

10.3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions

10.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2018

10.4.1 Visionary Leaders

10.4.2 Innovators

10.4.3 Dynamic Differentiators

10.4.4 Emerging Companies



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Keysight Technologies

11.2 Chroma ATE

11.3 Ametek

11.4 Pacific Power Source

11.5 Matsusada Precision

11.6 Kikusui Electronics Corporation

11.7 Good Will Instrument

11.8 Regatron

11.9 AC Power Corp.

11.10 B&K Precision Corporation

11.11 Ainuo Instruments

11.12 Orbit International Corp.

11.13 Ikonix Group

11.14 Newtons4th Ltd.

11.15 Aplab Limited

11.16 NH Research, Inc.

11.17 NF Corporation

11.18 Sophpower Electronics

11.19 ET Systems Electronic GmbH

11.20 Itech Electronic



