AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- data.world , the cloud-native data catalog company, today announced an expanded partnership with Snowflake , the cloud data platform, that includes integration to Snowflake Partner Connect. Now enterprises can easily document and govern the data in their Snowflake data warehouse, ascribe meaning and context, and make it available to the broader workforce for collaboration, query, and analysis. Connecting these industry-leading SaaS platforms makes it easier for people to make data-driven business decisions with clarity, accuracy, and speed.



“As enterprises continue to modernize their data architecture and build data-driven cultures, it is important for everyone—including IT, data scientists, data stewards, business analysts, and executives—to have real-time access to the data they need to make informed business decisions,” said Jon Loyens, Chief Product Officer and co-founder of data.world. “Expanding our partnership with Snowflake makes it easier for customers to find, understand, access, and manage their data. They can then use that data to solve complex business problems and earn ROI from their data infrastructure investments in record time.”

The Partner Connect integration establishes a live connection between Snowflake’s cloud data platform and data.world’s cloud data catalog, providing organizations with a clean, governed view of their business data and metadata. Built on an enterprise knowledge graph and data virtualization platform, the data.world goes beyond traditional data management and governance to deliver powerful search and discovery capabilities along with self-service analytics and collaboration.

The integration also makes it easier for Snowflake users to find and access relevant datasets. They can mark assets as “Recommended” or “Certified” and get suggestions about other assets or queries that may be useful to their research. If a user finds a relevant Snowflake dataset they don’t have permission to view, they can simply request access, kicking off an auditable workflow that ensures access to data is handled appropriately. This agile process encourages active participation in documentation and discussion.

“We are thrilled to expand our partnership with data.world as both companies share a vision for making business data more accessible to anyone in an organization,” said Harsha Kapre, Director of Product at Snowflake. “With data.world officially the first self-provisioning data catalog in Partner Connect, we’re providing customers with the modern, cloud-based data tools they need to gain immediate, actionable insights from their data and accelerate time-to-value.”

One such customer, Yonder , helps its customers understand the cultural context behind information online. Yonder uses Snowflake to store complex, real-time data from a number of sources. It relies on this data to power multiple aspects of their business, from internal logistics to tracking the actual products its customers buy. But the manual process to use the right data across multiple transformation, analysis, and dashboarding tools was challenging to scale. data.world makes it easier for Yonder to quickly find and begin working with the best data in Snowflake, connecting the cloud data platform to other tools and sources that help the company get to market faster. In some cases, reports that took weeks now take hours, freeing up Yonder to continue developing and sharing innovative data-powered products and services.

The data.world integration is available now in the Snowflake administrator console. Register for a webinar on February 20 to learn more about Partner Connect and watch a live demo of data.world and Snowflake.

About data.world

data.world makes it easy for everyone—not just the "data people"—to get clear, accurate, fast answers to any business question. Our cloud-native data catalog maps your siloed, distributed data to familiar and consistent business concepts, creating a unified body of knowledge anyone can find, understand, and use. data.world is an Austin-based Certified B Corporation and public benefit corporation and home to the world’s largest collaborative open data community. Visit data.world for more information and expert guidance.

Media Contact

Ian Greenleigh, Director of Marketing

data.world

Email: ian.greenleigh@data.world