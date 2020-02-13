Dublin, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Olive Oil Market Outlook, 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Indian olive oil market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.12% in terms of value and at a CAGR of 1.05% in terms of volume in coming years.



Considered in the Report



Geography: India & Global

Base Year: FY 2018-2019

Estimated Year: FY 2020-2021

Forecast Year: FY 2024-2025

This report provides you with all-round analysis of olive oil market size with its value and volume along with detailed historical and forecasted analysis. The report provides the changing trends in industrial as well as retail sector information about the types of olive oil and its usage along with top companies and their brands' performance in the Indian market.



Olive oil consumption has seen growth in the last couple of years because consumers are getting aware of the benefits of olive oil usage and its effect on health. There are three main types of olive oil Extra-virgin, Refined and Pomace.



Over the years, the industrial sector used to dominate the trade of olive oil, which have been overtaken by the retail industry. Trade through the retail sector has increased as the companies are targeting mostly the tier one cities with an increase in the number of modern trade and the demand among the consumers.



Olive oil being the premium product the companies are yet to explore the tier 2 and 3 cities because of lack of distribution in those sector and low demand among the consumers. To increase awareness among the consumers, companies have started providing sample packages of olive oil so that consumers can test the product and include it in their daily usage. The sizes of the packs are ranging from 10 grams to 250 grams and are available with the packages of more than 5kg packs according to the requirement.



Production of olive oil in India as of now is only in Rajasthan as it is the only region which fits the production criteria.



Major Companies



Olive oil companies that are competing in the Indian market are Deoleo, Borges India, Field Fresh Foods, Cargill, Universal Consumer, Manisha International, Modi Naturals, Jindal India Private limited etc. These companies are competing with their brand such as Figaro, Borges, Delmonte, Leonardo, Bertoli, Colavita, Oleev, Farrel, Solasz etc.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Methodology



3. Global Olive Oil Production Outlook

3.1. Production

3.2. Consumption



4. India Olive Oil Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size & Forecast

4.1.1. By Value

4.1.2. By Volume

4.2. Market share

4.2.1. By Oil Type

4.2.2. By Application

4.2.3. By Sales Channel

4.2.4. By City (Tier and Top Metro)

4.3. Production Overview



5. India Industrial Olive Oil Market Outlook

5.1. Overall Market by Application (Value & volume)

5.2. Overall Market by Oil Type (Value & volume)



6. India Retail Olive Oil market

6.1. Market Size

6.1.1. By Value by Oil Type

6.1.2. By Volume by Oil Type

6.2. Market share

6.2.1. By Brand

6.2.2. By Pack Size

6.2.3. By Packing Type

6.2.4. By Oil Type

6.2.5. By City

6.3. Product Price & Variant Analysis



7. Policy and Regulatory Landscape



8. Pest Analysis



9. Economic Snapshot



10. Market Dynamics

10.1. Drivers

10.2. Challenges



11. Trade Dynamics

11.1. Import

11.1.1. By value

11.1.2. Volume



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. Porter's Five Forces

12.2. Company Profile

12.2.1. Borges India Private Limited

12.2.2. Deoleo India Private Limited

12.2.3. Cargill India Private Limited

12.2.4. Consumer Marketing (India) Private Limited

12.2.5. Field Fresh Foods Private Limited

12.2.6. Manisha International Pvt. Ltd.

12.2.7. Modi Natural Ltd.

12.2.8. Universal Corporation Limited

12.2.9. Sengee Biochem Exim Private Limited

12.2.10. Jindal Retail (India) Private Limited



13. Strategic Recommendations



