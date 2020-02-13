DALLAS, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calyx ® , a leading provider of comprehensive mortgage software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage bankers, wholesale and correspondent lenders, announced today that it has enhanced Zip™, the company’s point-of-sale (POS) platform, with several new features including the ability for borrowers to upload documents and an interactive Borrower Dashboard to provide more visibility into the loan process.



Zip is an affordable, easy-to-use loan interview platform that loan originators can deliver to prospective borrowers via a branded URL. It allows borrowers to easily begin the loan application process online or via any mobile device. The dynamic Zip interview prompts borrowers with questions that apply to their unique situation and loan inquiry, which improves the borrower’s experience and the quality of leads originators receive.

The new enhancements include a Borrower Dashboard where borrowers can monitor their loan application’s progression, reducing anxiety and increasing their satisfaction with the mortgage process. Additionally, Zip Administrators can choose to activate the Document upload feature. When activated, borrowers can upload essential loan documents such as income and identity verification, while completing the borrower interview.

The new version also includes borrower questions to support HELOC origination, as well as refinance and home equity options for second homes and investor properties. The update also gives borrowers access to their loan officer’s contact information by clicking the Help icon in the Zip Interview Portal.

“Research from leading consultants, like the Boston Consulting Group, has found that access to real-time status information is one of the major factors influencing the overall customer satisfaction in the mortgage process,” Sung Park, Senior Vice President of Development at Calyx. “The latest enhancements to Zip allow loan originators to provide a borrower experience that is transparent, engaging and convenient. In addition, the enhancements also enable banks and credit unions to add proven, easy-to-use technology to their home equity and investor lending programs.”

For more information on Zip, visit https://www.calyxsoftware.com/products/zip

About Calyx

Calyx® is an established provider of compliant mortgage software solutions used by banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, and brokerages nationwide. The company’s easy-to-use technology, including its online borrower interview, loan origination systems, and secure electronic signature software, is designed to streamline, integrate and optimize all phases of the loan process for customers of various sizes, workflows, channels and complexities. Combined with its extensive network of integrated partners, Calyx products deliver a true digital mortgage solution that maximizes profitability and enhances the customer experience. For more information, call (800) 362-2599 or visit www.calyxsoftware.com .

Contact:

Campbell Lewis Communications

Amanda Gonzalez

212.995.8058

amanda@campbelllewis.com