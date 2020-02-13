LOGANSPORT, Ind., Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCBB – Symbol “LOGN”), an Indiana corporation which is the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank, a State Commercial bank located in Logansport, Indiana, announces that Logansport Financial Corp. has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $.35 on each share of its common stock for the first quarter of 2020. The dividend is payable on April 14, 2020 to the holders of record on March 12, 2020.
Chad Higgins
Chief Financial Officer
Phone 574-722-3855
Fax 574-722-3857
Logansport Financial Corp.
Logansport, Indiana, UNITED STATES
