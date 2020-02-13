SAINT JOHN, Neb., Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DealerMine CRM (a Quorum company TSX-V: QIS), a software development company specializing in CRM and BDC for auto dealers, today announced they have been approved as a vendor partner for the General Motors Canada Dealer Data Share program supporting the dealer CRM Sales Leads.



This new data share program lays the foundation for CRM integration in the General Motors Canada DTAP CRM Sales category. The sharing of data between the DealerMine CRM Sales software to General Motors Canada will help to improve the overall sales leads data quality for the dealerships and is now available for all General Motors dealerships utilizing DealerMine CRM’s Sales application in Canada.

“We are excited to be able to provide another seamless integration point and enhancement to our Sales CRM product, furthering our desire to provide tightly integrated tools which propel dealerships operations,” said DealerMine CRM’s Director of Sales & Marketing, Jane Webb. “We are looking forward to rolling this new integration out to our Canadian General Motors clients.”

DealerMine CRM invites dealerships to come see Sales CRM and its lead integration at the NADA Show in Las Vegas February 15th –17th, 2020(Booth #4477C).Visit www.dealerminecrm.com/nada2020meetwithus to schedule your appointment.

About DealerMine CRM

DealerMine CRM allows dealerships across North America to maximize revenues and profitability with every customer interaction through data mining, multi-channel marketing OEM integrations and BDC operations. Founded in 2001, DealerMine Inc. (DealerMine CRM), is headquartered in Saint John, New Brunswick, Canada. DealerMine CRM product offering includes Service CRM, Sales CRM, Equity Mining, Online Service Scheduling, Telephony, Desking, BDC and Training. DealerMine CRM is wholly-owned by Quorum Information Technologies (Quorum) (TSX-V:QIS). For additional information please go to www.dealerminecrm.com .

About Quorum Information Technologies Inc.

Quorum is a North American company focused on developing, marketing, implementing and supporting its portfolio of software and services for automotive dealerships and is traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under the symbol QIS. For additional information please go to http://www.quoruminformationsystems.com/ .

Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information ("forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "intend", "objective", "continuous", "ongoing", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should" or similar words suggesting future outcomes. In particular, this press release includes forward-looking information relating to results of operations, plans and objectives, projected costs and business strategy. Quorum believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon.

Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and involves a number of risks and uncertainties some of which are described herein. Such forward-looking information necessarily involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Quorum's actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed this release and neither accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

DealerMine CRM

(800) 304-3341

info@dealerminecrm.com

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/6b102556-f37f-4ae2-afc2-2c878c4a507e



