Different types of tortillas are quite popular in North America and European countries mainly in the US, Italy and Mexico. An uncooked corn tortilla which is made with nixtamalized corn at 46% hydration consists of 45% carbohydrates, 3% fat, and 6% protein (table). In a 100-gram amount, a raw corn tortilla supplies 218 calories and it is a rich source of (20% or higher of the Daily Value,) phosphorus (45% Daily Value) magnesium (20% DV). It is a moderate source of (10-19% DV) of vitamin B6, niacin, manganese, and zinc. Due to these nutritional properties, tortillas are quite famous among the consumers.



Based on source, the tortilla market is categorized into the wheat and corn.The corn-based tortilla segment is dominating the tortilla market.



The corn tortilla is the traditional form of a tortilla.Many corn tortillas were developed through an industrial nixtamalization process.



Although traditional tortillas are made from 100% maize, they can be made from dehydrated maize flour.Corn tortillas are low in fat and low in sodium and contain calcium, potassium and fiber.



Fiber is essential for digestion and cardiac health, while magnesium plays an important role in your brain, heart and muscle. The corn tortilla gains more popularity over the wheat and the other multigrain tortilla because they contains gluten, which is a type of protein that some people are allergic to.



High nutritive properties associated with tortilla is driving this market.Both the wheat-based and corn-based tortilla are available in the market.



It is a moderate source of (10–19% DV) of vitamin B6, niacin, manganese, and zinc.Corn tortillas are the base for many traditional Mexican dishes, such as tacos, tostadas, enchiladas, flautas, quesadillas, chilaquiles, and tortilla soup.



Warmed corn tortillas are often served as an accompaniment to stews, soups, grilled meats, and other dishes. Corn tortillas are also deeply fried to make crispy tortilla chips. In the US, wheat flour tortillas are often used for burritos and quesadillas.



Some of the players present in global tortilla market are GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V, PepsiCo Inc., Easy Foods Inc., La Tortilla Factory, Liven, S.A., Ole Mexican Foods Inc., Catallia Mexican Foods, Aranda’s Tortilla Company, Inc., Arevalo Tortilleria, Inc., and Azteca Foods, Inc.



The overall global tortilla market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source.The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the tortilla market.



Also, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the tortilla market.

