Today 15,000 stock options, granted under Borregaard’s option programme, were exercised at a strike price of NOK 42.24 per share.

In a related transaction, Borregaard repurchased 12,645 own shares at an average price of NOK 101.98 per share. The repurchase is conducted in accordance with a proxy given at the Ordinary General Meeting held on 11 April 2019.

After this transaction, the total number of options issued in Borregaard shares is 1,339,000. Borregaard owns 364,420 treasury shares representing 0.36% of total shares outstanding.

Borregaard ASA

Sarpsborg, 13 February 2020

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.