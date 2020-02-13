Raisio plc, Stock Exchange Release 13 February 2020

PROPOSAL FOR MEMBERS OF THE BOARD AND THEIR REMUNERATION



Based on the proposal given by the Nomination Committee set by the Supervisory Board from among its members, the Supervisory Board of Raisio plc proposes to the Annual General Meeting to be held on 24 March 2020 as follows:

During the term commencing after the closing of the General Meeting, the remuneration payable to the Chairman of the Board would be EUR 5,000 per month and the remuneration to the members of the Board EUR 2,500 per month. Approximately 20% of this remuneration shall be paid by assigning shares in the Company’s possession and approximately 80% in cash. The remuneration shall be paid in two equal instalments during the term so that the first instalment is paid on 15 June and the second on 15 December. In addition to this, a remuneration of EUR 800 in cash would be paid to the Chairman of the Board for each board meeting and to the chairmen of the committees set by the Board among its members for each committee meeting and a remuneration of EUR 400 in cash to the members of the Board for each board meeting, including the meetings of committees set by the Board among its members. For a teleconference meeting this remuneration would be EUR 400 in cash to the Chairman of the Board for each teleconference meeting of the board and to the chairmen of the committees for each teleconference meeting of the committee and EUR 200 in cash to the members of the board. Moreover, they will receive per diem allowance for meeting days and their travel expenses will be compensated according to the company’s travelling rules.

The number of members of the Board of Directors for the term commencing on 24 March 2020 would be confirmed as six.

Current members of the Board - Erkki Haavisto, Ilkka Mäkelä, Leena Niemistö, Ann-Christine Sundell, Pekka Tennilä and Arto Tiitinen - would be re-elected for the term commencing at the closing of the General Meeting.

Further information on persons proposed to be elected as members of the board is available on the company’s website at the address: https://www.raisio.com/en_US/agm.





RAISIO PLC



Mika Saarinen

Director – Treasury, IR and Communications

Tel. +358 400 726 808, communications@raisio.com





Further information:

Paavo Myllymäki, Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Tel. +358 40 582 8261







Raisio plc

Raisio is an international company specialised in healthy, responsibly produced food. Our well-known brands include, for example, Benecol, Elovena, Nalle and Sunnuntai. In Raisio’s products, the focus is on well-being, health, good taste and sustainable development. Profitable growth is ensured through our strong expertise and passion for creating new. Raisio’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. In 2019, the Group’s net sales totalled EUR 236 million and EBIT was EUR 27 million. Our food is good for Health, Heart and Earth. For more information on Raisio go to www.raisio.com.

