Loos, France, Isovital headquarter, 13 february 2020 :

ISOVITAL - Radiopharma Logistics Group (RLG) ; Positive results for the maintain of the ISO 9001-2015 certification for « the organization of transport for radioactive materials and dangerous goods ».

Following January 2020 AFAQ surveillance audit, Isovital is proud to announce the maintenance of its ISO 9001-2015 certification for « the organization of transport for radioactive materials and dangerous goods ».

Philippe Sueur, Isovital President stated: « Key segment on its value chain, the radioactive materials and dangerous goods transportation is to be of major interest for patients and I’m delighted with the positive outcome of this maintenance audit. This result illustrates again our team and partners professionalism and commitment. Unique amongst radiopharmaceuticals transportation companies, this certification differentiates Isovital from others and obliges us not only toward all our customers, but it does also toward sick people».

About:

Radio Pharma Logistics Group (RLG) consists in the following companies: Isovital, Isolife and Isotopes Services International (ISI). The RLG group companies are specialized in the transportation of radiopharmaceuticals and sensitive materials for national and international companies. Since their foundation in 2005, Isovital and Isolife have had a constant and remarkable evolution. At the end of 2017, RLG has expanded in Belgium with Isotope Service International (ISI) acquisition. In 2019, more than 11.5 millions patients received their care thanks to the actions of the RLG companies.

