MIAMI, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NauticStar announces the launch of its 191 Hybrid at the 2020 Miami Boat Show. Combining high-end design and affordability, the 191 Hybrid, features a newly designed hull ideal for handling choppy waters. Most compelling, however, is the new model’s extremely modest price point. The boat is available at under $30,000, with a dealer-supplied trailer.



“NauticStar customers are looking for the highest-value option,” said Jay Povlin, President of NauticStar. “That is what we deliver: great performance, great design, and great build quality at an affordable price.”

In addition to fishing attributes such as forward and aft livewells, an aft fishing deck, and console rod holders, the 191 offers a family-friendly platform for cruising lakes, coastal waterways and inland waterways. Its hull is designed to handle rougher waters than a standard boat of its size, and is proven to provide a comfortable ride for everyone on board.

NauticStar’s Hybrid Series is unique to the industry, offering features from deck boats, center-consoles, and bay boats in one fisherman-friendly layout. It presents the best of all worlds in fishing, watersports and general recreation.

“NauticStar is known for a nice dry ride,” said Larry Krestan, VP of Marketing and Sales for NauticStar. “The 191 Hybrid is a true extension of the popular series, performing well in all kinds of conditions, and promising everyone a good day on the water.”

The 191 will feature NauticStar’s air-assist chine and planning technology, a Limited Lifetime Hull Warranty, a one-piece foam stringer system, and an 11” draft for agile maneuvering in skinny waters.

Other specs include:

Length.................................... 18’ 11”

Beam...................................... 98”

Max Horsepower.................... 115 HP

Approx. Draft.......................... 11”

Deadrise @ Transom............. 14.5°

Deadrise @ Entry................... 39.35°

Fuel Capacity.......................... 32 Gal.

2 – tournament livewell/baitwells – One in console seat (13 Gal.), and one between aft jumpseats (27 Gal.)

About NauticStar Boats, LLC

NauticStar Boats, part of the MasterCraft Boat Holdings family since 2017, was founded in 2002 and is located on 17 acres in Amory Mississippi. With more than 200,000 square feet of manufacturing floor space, NauticStar is one of the top producers of high-quality bay boats, deck boats and offshore center console boats from 19 to 32 feet. Professional and sport fishermen, recreational and pleasure boating enthusiast appreciate the many standard and available features that are offered by NauticStar for a customized fit for their lifestyle. 100% wood-free construction and one-piece foam filled stringer system is the backbone of each boat that allows NauticStar to offer a limited lifetime warranty on their boats. For more information on NauticStar Boats’ full line of boats, visit NauticStarBoats.com or call 662-200-4664. NauticStar USA is not associated with Nautic Star, the Australian builder of aluminum boats.



About MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Vonore, Tenn., MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) is a leading innovator, designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreational powerboats through its four wholly-owned brands, MasterCraft, NauticStar, Crest and Aviara Boats. Through these four brands, MasterCraft Boat Holdings has leading market share positions in three of the fastest growing segments of the powerboat industry - performance sport boats, outboard saltwater fishing, pontoon boats - while entering the large, growing luxury day boat segment.