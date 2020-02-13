RAUTE CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 13 FEBRUARY 2020 at 5:00 p.m.



RAUTE’S FINANCIAL STATEMENTS, CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT, NON-FINANCIAL INFORMATION STATEMENT AND REMUNERATION STATEMENT FOR 2019 PUBLISHED



Raute Corporation’s audited consolidated financial statements for the year 2019 are published on the company’s website. They are available in pdf format at www.raute.com > Investors > Publications. Printed financial statements can be ordered by email from ir@raute.com.



Raute's Corporate Governance Statement, Non-financial Information Statement and Remuneration Statement for 2019 have been published. The statements can be found on the company’s website at www.raute.com > Investors > Corporate Governance.



Tarja Järvinen

Group Vice President, CFO





Ms. Tarja Järvinen, CFO, Raute Corporation, tel. +358 40 658 3562



Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, main media, www.raute.com



Raute is a technology and service company that operates worldwide. Raute’s customers are companies operating in the wood products industry that manufacture veneer, plywood, LVL (Laminated Veneer Lumber) and sawn timber. Its technology offering covers the entire production process for veneer, plywood and LVL and special measurement equipment for sawn timber. As a supplier of mill-scale projects, Raute is a global market leader both in the plywood and LVL industries. Additionally, Raute’s full-service concept includes technology services ranging from spare parts deliveries to regular maintenance and equipment modernizations. Raute’s head office is located in the Nastola area of Lahti, Finland. The company’s other production plants are located in Kajaani, Finland, the Vancouver area of Canada, the Shanghai area of China and in Pullman, Washington, USA. Raute’s net sales in 2019 were EUR 151.3 million. The Group’s headcount at the end of 2019 was 778. More information about the company can be found at www.raute.com.

