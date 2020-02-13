Bayport publishes listing prospectus and applies for admission to trading of its social bonds at Nasdaq Stockholm Sustainable Bond List

Mauritius, February 13th, 2020. Bayport Management Ltd (“Bayport”) issued on December 19th, 2019 USD 80 million subordinated social bonds under its Social Bond Framework. The social bonds have a tenor of three years and a fixed interest rate of 10.50 per cent. per year.

Bayport has applied for admission to trading of the bonds on Nasdaq Stockholm Sustainable Bond List and the first day of trading is expected to be February 14th, 2020. In connection with this, Bayport has prepared a listing prospectus that has been approved by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Sw. Finansinspektionen). The prospectus will be available through Bayport’s (www.bayportfinance.com) and the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority’s (www.fi.se) websites.

For additional information, please contact David Rajak, Capital Markets Executive (investor@bayportfinance.com / +27 11 236 7300).

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 1600 CET on February 13th, 2020.

Attachments