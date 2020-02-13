Seattle, Wash., Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreaterGood.org’s Rescue Bank announces a $40,000 donation of urgently needed pet food from Purina® was raised during the 5th Annual Shelter Bowl. The donation will provide more than 2 million meals for shelter pets across the U.S.

In the previous four years, the Shelter Bowl has provided more than 10 million meals for dogs and cats to animal shelters. This year, Purina’s donation will provide cat food to groups in need, which is in short supply for many rescue groups around the country.

“For most animal shelters across the nation, pet food is their largest expense,” said Rescue Bank founder and director Elizabeth Asher. “The millions of pet meals provided by the Shelter Bowl will help free up cash resources that in return can be used for items like veterinary care to help get more pets adopted.”

For the past 5 years, GreaterGood.org’s Rescue Bank, the world’s largest charitable pet food distribution program, have joined forces with Purina for the annual Shelter Bowl to raise donations that are distributed as food grants to animal shelters nationwide. Each year, Purina matches donations to the program with additonal healthy, nutritious pet food.

About Rescue Bank

Rescue Bank, a Signature Program of GreaterGood.org, is the world’s largest charitable pet food distribution program. Rescue Bank operates on the national food bank model to serve community-based animal welfare groups that typically lack access to resources. Rescue Bank also provides substantial support to shelters and families during natural and man-made disasters. More at rescuebank.org.



About GreaterGood.org

GreaterGood.org is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that works to improve the health and well-being of people, pets, and the planet. Over the last 12 years, GreaterGood.org has given over $250 million in cash and in-kind grants to over 3,000 charitable partners worldwide. To learn more, visit GreaterGood.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.



About Purina

Nestlé Purina PetCare promotes responsible pet care, community involvement and the positive bond between people and their pets. A premiere global manufacturer of pet products, Nestlé Purina PetCare is part of Swiss-based Nestlé S.A., a global leader in nutrition, health and wellness.

