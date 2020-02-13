New York, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Superdisintegrants Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts By Type ; Formulation ; Therapeutic Area, and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05862198/?utm_source=GNW

56 Mn in 2019. The market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 7.6% from 2020-2027.

Driving factors include growing adoption of orally disintegrating drugs, increasing acceptability of generic drugs. However, the risk high cost associated with manufacturing of superdisintegrants is expected to hamper the market during the forecast period.

Cancer is one of the major cause of human death worldwide.In recent years, the cases of cancer have been increasing tremendously and the trend is anticipated to remain the same in the upcoming years.



According to the World Health Organization in 2018, approximately 9.6 million deaths across the globe were due to cancer. Furthermore, the National Cancer Institute predicted that in 2018, approximately 1,735,350 new cancer cases would be diagnosed in the US.

Generic drugs refer to qualitative and quantitative compositions of active components whose bioequivalence has been demonstrated by suitable bioavailability studies.Cost efficiency is the prominent factor that is driving the acceptance and adoption of generic drugs across the world.



For instance, according to the study published in Journal of Pharmaceutical Health Care and Sciences (2015), nearly 50.0–60.0% of drug use across the world was of generic drugs. Certain benefits such as superior treatment outcomes, cost benefits, and easy availability played a major part in higher consumption of generic medications. Such higher consumption of generic medications is directly correlated to increased manufacturing of drugs. Moreover, increasing popularity of orally disintegrating drugs is likely to drive the usage of superdisintegrants in generic drugs, which will ultimately drive the growth of the global superdisintegrants market during the forecast period.

The global Superdisintegrants market is segmented by type, formulation, therapeutic area.Based on type, the Superdisintegrants market is segmented into Synthetic Superdisintegrants, Natural Superdisintegrants and other superdisintegrants.



In 2019, the Synthetic Superdisintegrants accounted for the largest market share in the global Superdisintegrants market by type.Synthetic disintegrants are more effective in lower concentrations as compared to starch; also they incorporate superior intragranularity Such merits of synthetic superdisintegrants are projected to drive the synthetic superdisintegrants segment in the global superdisintegrants market during the forecast period.



Based on formulation, the Superdisintegrants market has been segmented into tablets and capsule. Furthermore based on therapeutic the market was segmented into gastrointestinal diseases, inflammatory diseases, neurological diseases, infectious diseases, cardiovascular diseases, oncology and other diseases.

Some of the essential primary and secondary sources included in the report are the National Institute of Cancer Prevention and Research (NICPR), Asociación Española Contra el Cáncer, British Generics Manufacturers Association , Canada Foundation of Innovation , European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations , Japan Chronic Disease Self-Management Association and others.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05862198/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001