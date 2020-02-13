Dublin, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Rice Market Outlook, 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Indian overall rice market is forecasted to grow at CAGR of above 6% in the near future.
India is among the highest consumer of the rice just after china in terms of both value as well as volume also India the top rice exporting nation globally.
The Indian rice market is divided into organised as well as unorganised sector. The unorganised sector contributes a massive part in Indian rice market since ages as people used to buy rice in large quantity because of its higher consumption. Indian rice sector is getting transformed slowly and gradually from unorganised to organised sector which is also called a packed rice segment.
The packed segment of rice is a growing sector in India with an increase in awareness and the increase in urbanisation. Overall Indian rice market is segmented in basmati, non-basmati, packed, unpacked and further segmented into its types. Basmati rice contributes a small portion in Indian market but generates the highest share through overall export of rice. Rice sector is a competitive market in India; there are many vital players; also, they are getting fierce competition from the new entrants and the local players.
Indian overall and packaged rice market have grown considerably over the past couple of years. India is among the largest producers and the exporters of rice globally.
A vast section of people living in India belongs to Tier 2 and Tier 3, which are the largest consumer of unpacked rice that helps in driving the unorganised rice market in India. In the last few years, a shift towards urbanization has increased, and the size of the families is getting smaller, which have allowed them to move towards the packed rice products.
The adaption of packed rice has increased in recent years, and basmati rice holds more substantial portion in the overall packed rice. The whole packaged rice market is driven by the revenue generated by packed basmati rice which is forecasted to grow at considerable CAGR of around 11%.
With the changing trends, there is a shift in the habit in the consumption of rice as consumers are now moving towards health rice segments because of increased awareness about health products. Brown rice and organic rice are considered into the health rice segment because of its nutritive content, and also the recent entry of black rice is gaining consumer's confidence.
Major Companies
Major players on the organised rice sector are KRBL, LT foods, Kohinoor foods, Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Export) Ltd, Sarveshwar Food, Misthann Foods Limited, Adani Wilmar Limited, Amira Pure Foods Limited, Dunar foods. The leading packed rice brands are India Gate, Dawaat, Kohinoor and Aeroplane. Private label brands like Big Basket, Amazon, Flipkart, and Grofers are trying their hands in this sector plus the edible oil sector like Fortune brand have started penetrating in this sector.
