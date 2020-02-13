Dublin, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Bathroom Air Freshener Market Overview, 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides you with historical and forecasted performance of the market and profiles of top players in the market. Air fresheners used in bathrooms have been growing with vast consumer demand; largely derived by the retail segment of the market.



The market has grown historically at a CAGR of over 9%. This growth has been highly supported by the mass market of the block air freshener in the residential space, and commercially electric/automatic diffusers which has liquid in it is growing. Retail segment of bathroom air fresheners have the major residential consumer base who purchases their air freshener from general retail stores or multi brand retail store.



Earlier, bathroom fresheners were dominated by blocks and Odonil was leading in this segment. Attractiveness of the market has allowed other organized players to foray into this segment. Bathroom Air Fresheners are now available in different formats namely blocks, aerosol/sprays, gels, 1 touch air, electric diffusers, candle etc. These are widely available in various fragrances and forms in the market.



Awareness about keeping bathroom clean and pleasant smelling have developed in consumers whether it is home or it is and institution.



A few years ago, Consumers were using their room Aerosol inside the bathrooms and bathroom air freshener was not a part of Indian consumers routine purchase. However, in the recent past it became a part of their routine purchase as purchasing power of the consumer increased and consumers can easily find it in their nearby stores without any hassle.



The sale through general trade has been increasing year on year as stores in these categories are prevalent in vast size in the tier 2 and 3 cities. Commercially, it was used in Hotels, hospitals, corporate offices but in last decade Mall culture has evolved in the country which has allowed the segment to grow further as they want to give pleasant smelly washrooms to employee/visitors/customers. This growth is due to the continuous increase in the urbanization so as the purchasing of premium products. In Commercial space they use Air diffusers, 1 touch Air in addition to routine products like Blocks and Gels.



Major Companies



Companies have been evolving in this segment with it innovative products and engaging the consumers. Odonil brand of dabur being the pick of the products, Godrej with its brand also making the mark, Procter & Gamble Home Products Private Limited, Reckitt Benckiser (India) Private Limited, SC Johnson Products Pvt. Ltd these companies are providing tough competition in the market.



Considered in this Report

Geography: India & Global

Base Year: FY 2018-19

Estimated Year: FY 2019-20

Forecast Year: FY 2024-25

