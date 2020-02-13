TORONTO, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kia Telluride has enjoyed an unprecedented award-winning season, achieving seven top accolades in North America. The awards mark a proud milestone for the brand which has been manufacturing quality vehicles in Canada for more than 20 years.



The Telluride has now claimed the industry’s top awards including Best Large Utility Vehicle in Canada for 2020 as recognized by AJAC, a review panel comprised of top automotive journalists across Canada, as well as the 2020 Design Innovation Award by ALG that recognizes cutting-edge technology, ingenious features and state-of-the-art design. The Telluride has also won the “Triple Crown” of US car awards: NACTOY’s North American Utility Vehicle of the Year, MotorTrend’s SUV of the Year, and was named one of Car and Driver’s 10Best Cars and Trucks for 2020.

Inspired by adventure and an active lifestyle, the Telluride is Kia’s largest-ever vehicle that fits up to eight people. Outfitted with world-class, refined features including advanced technology and safety, the Telluride provides all the comfort and safety needed for families to explore the city and country in style, through any driving condition.

“We at Kia we are very proud of Telluride, and the awards it has won,” said Elias El-Achhab, Chief Operating Officer for Kia Canada. “Telluride is the embodiment of what Kia is today - bold design, innovative technology and The Power to Surprise. These awards reinforce the company’s efforts and say: take a look at us now, Canada.”

The award-winning Telluride is currently available at dealerships across the country.

The season of award wins for the Telluride includes:

Canada – 2020 Design Innovation Award by ALG Canada – Best of the Best Award by Canadian Automotive Jury Canada – Best 3-Row SUV for 2020 by the Auto Trader Awards Canada – Best Large Utility Vehicle in Canada for 2020 by AJAC US – 2020 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year by the North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year (NACTOY) Awards US – SUV of the Year by MotorTrend US – 10Best by Car and Driver

For more information on the Telluride and the full range of Kia models, including the all-new sub-compact SUV, the Seltos, visit Kia.ca.

About Kia Canada Inc.

Kia Canada Inc. (KCI), founded in 1999 and celebrating 20 years in Canada, is a subsidiary of the Kia Motors Corporation (KMC) based in Seoul, South Korea. The full line of award-winning Kia vehicles offers world-class quality and customer satisfaction through a network of 195 dealers across the country. The company employs 170 people at its headquarters in Mississauga, Ontario, as well as in locations across Canada and at its regional office in Montréal, Québec. Kia’s slogan "The Power to Surprise," symbolizes the company’s worldwide commitment to exceed customer expectations through sustained automotive innovation.

Whether it is a compact, crossover, or electric model which is among the best in the industry, each Kia vehicle offers a superior combination of precision engineering, exceptional performance, innovative features and advanced safety systems. Kia has sold a million vehicles, including popular models in Canada like the Soul, Forte, Sportage, Sorento, Stinger and has recently added the Seltos to its lineup. To learn more, visit kia.ca or Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter and Instagram .

Media contacts:

Susan Bernardo

National Manager, PR, Kia Canada

sbernardo@kia.ca

T 905-755-6251

M 416-660-3568

Amanda Chouinard

Account Manager, Strategic Objectives

amanda.chouinard@strategicobjectives.com

T 416-366-7735

M 416-500-0351

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0c5342be-d189-490d-a135-c4e0b05ea390