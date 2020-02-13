Chrysalis VCT plc
LEI: 2138009FVDWULSIOX404
13 February 2020
Chrysalis VCT plc is pleased to announce the results of the Annual General Meeting, held at 11:30am today, at which all resolutions were passed.
Details of the proxy votes in respect of the resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting received as at 11:30am on 11 February 2020, 48 hours before the time of the meeting (excluding weekends), at Downing LLP are set out below:
|For
|Discretionary
|Against
|Withheld
|Resolution No.
|No. of
|No. of
|No. of
|Total
|No. of
Votes
|Votes
|Votes
|Votes
|Votes Cast
|% of votes
|% of votes
|% of votes
|% of votes
|1
|2,450,548
|18,824
|-
|2,469,372
|-
|99.24%
|0.76%
|0.00%
|100%
|2
|2,081,329
|18,824
|329,701
|2,429,854
|39,518
|85.66%
|0.77%
|13.57%
|100%
|3
|2,450,548
|18,824
|-
|2,469,372
|-
|99.24%
|0.76%
|0.00%
|100.0%
|4
|2,158,995
|18,824
|275,084
|2,452,903
|16,469
|88.02%
|0.77%
|11.21%
|100%
|5
|2,390,571
|18,824
|27,728
|2,437,123
|32,249
|98.09%
|0.77%
|1.14%
|100%
|6
|2,142,923
|18,824
|31,958
|2,193,705
|275,667
|97.69%
|0.86%
|1.46%
|100%
|7
|1,932,052
|43,268
|483,887
|2,459,207
|10,165
|78.56%
|1.76%
|19.68%
|100%
A copy of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.hemscott.com/nsm.do.
Chrysalis VCT plc
London, UNITED KINGDOM