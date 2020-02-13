Chrysalis VCT plc

LEI: 2138009FVDWULSIOX404

13 February 2020

Chrysalis VCT plc is pleased to announce the results of the Annual General Meeting, held at 11:30am today, at which all resolutions were passed.

Details of the proxy votes in respect of the resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting received as at 11:30am on 11 February 2020, 48 hours before the time of the meeting (excluding weekends), at Downing LLP are set out below:

For Discretionary Against Withheld Resolution No. No. of No. of No. of Total No. of

Votes Votes Votes Votes Votes Cast % of votes % of votes % of votes % of votes 1 2,450,548 18,824 - 2,469,372 - 99.24% 0.76% 0.00% 100% 2 2,081,329 18,824 329,701 2,429,854 39,518 85.66% 0.77% 13.57% 100% 3 2,450,548 18,824 - 2,469,372 - 99.24% 0.76% 0.00% 100.0% 4 2,158,995 18,824 275,084 2,452,903 16,469 88.02% 0.77% 11.21% 100% 5 2,390,571 18,824 27,728 2,437,123 32,249 98.09% 0.77% 1.14% 100% 6 2,142,923 18,824 31,958 2,193,705 275,667 97.69% 0.86% 1.46% 100% 7 1,932,052 43,268 483,887 2,459,207 10,165 78.56% 1.76% 19.68% 100%

A copy of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.hemscott.com/nsm.do.