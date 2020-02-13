Chrysalis VCT plc

LEI: 2138009FVDWULSIOX404
13 February 2020

Chrysalis VCT plc is pleased to announce the results of the Annual General Meeting, held at 11:30am today, at which all resolutions were passed.

Details of the proxy votes in respect of the resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting received as at 11:30am on 11 February 2020, 48 hours before the time of the meeting (excluding weekends), at Downing LLP are set out below:

 ForDiscretionaryAgainst Withheld
Resolution No.No. ofNo. ofNo. ofTotalNo. of
Votes
VotesVotesVotesVotes Cast
% of votes% of votes% of votes% of votes
12,450,54818,824-2,469,372-
99.24%0.76%0.00%100%
22,081,32918,824329,7012,429,85439,518
85.66%0.77%13.57%100%
32,450,54818,824-2,469,372-
99.24%0.76%0.00%100.0%
42,158,99518,824275,0842,452,90316,469
88.02%0.77%11.21%100%
52,390,57118,82427,7282,437,12332,249
98.09%0.77%1.14%100%
62,142,92318,82431,9582,193,705275,667
97.69%0.86%1.46%100%
71,932,05243,268483,8872,459,20710,165
78.56%1.76%19.68%100%

A copy of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.hemscott.com/nsm.do.