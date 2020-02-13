Dublin, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nasal Polyps Treatment Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study presents a wealth of information on the key market dynamics, including the drivers, market trends, and challenges, as well as the structure of the nasal polyps treatment market. It offers valuable information about the nasal polyps treatment market, to illustrate how growth will discern during the forecast period of 2019-2027.
Key indicators of market growth, which include value chain as well as supply chain analysis, and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR), are elucidated in This study in a comprehensive manner. This data can help readers interpret the quantitative growth aspects of the nasal polyps treatment market during the forecast period.
An extensive analysis on leading market players' business strategies is also featured in This study on the nasal polyps treatment market. This can help readers understand principal factors to foresee growth in the nasal polyps treatment market. In this study, readers can also find specific data on the qualitative and quantitative growth avenues for the nasal polyps treatment market, which will guide market players in making apt decisions in the future.
Key Questions Answered in the Nasal Polyps Treatment Market Study
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Market Definition and Scope
1.2. Market Segmentation
1.3. Key Research Objectives
1.4. Research Highlights
2. Assumptions and Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary: Global Nasal Polyps Treatment Market
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.1.1. Treatment Definition
4.1.2. Industry Evolution/Developments
4.2. Overview
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Drivers
4.3.2. Restraints
4.3.3. Opportunities
4.4. Global Nasal Polyps Treatment Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2027
4.4.1. Market Revenue Projections (US$ Mn)
5. Market Outlook
5.1. Key Industry Developments
5.2. Pipeline Analysis
5.3. Qualitative Assessment on Novel Treatment Options for Nasal Polyps: Biologics & Stents
5.3.1. Key Insights on Biologics (Xolair, Dupixent, Nucala)
6. Global Nasal Polyps Treatment Market Analysis and Forecast, by Type of Treatment
6.1. Introduction & Definition
6.2. Market Value Forecast, by Type of Treatment , 2017-2027
6.2.1. Pharmacological Therapies
6.2.1.1. Corticosteroids
6.2.1.2. Antibiotics
6.2.1.3. Leukotriene Inhibitors
6.2.1.4. Others
6.2.2. Surgeries
6.2.2.1. Polypectomy
6.2.2.2. Functional Endoscopic Sinus Surgery (FESS)
6.3. Market Attractiveness By Type of Treatment
7. Global Nasal Polyps Treatment Market Analysis and Forecast, by End-user
7.1. Introduction & Definition
7.2. Market Value Forecast, by End-user, 2017-2027
7.2.1. Hospitals
7.2.2. Ambulatory Surgical Centers
7.2.3. Specialty Clinics
7.3. Market Attractiveness, by End-user
8. Global Nasal Polyps Treatment Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Market Value Forecast, by Region
8.2.1. North America
8.2.2. Europe
8.2.3. Asia Pacific
8.2.4. Latin America
8.2.5. Middle East & Africa
8.3. Market Attractiveness, by Country/Region
9. North America Nasal Polyps Treatment Market Analysis and Forecast
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Market Value Forecast, by Type of Treatment , 2017-2027
9.2.1. Pharmacological Therapies
9.2.1.1. Corticosteroids
9.2.1.2. Antibiotics
9.2.1.3. Leukotriene Inhibitors
9.2.1.4. Others
9.2.2. Surgeries
9.2.2.1. Polypectomy
9.2.2.2. Functional Endoscopic Sinus Surgery (FESS)
9.3. Market Value Forecast, by End-user, 2017-2027
9.3.1. Hospitals
9.3.2. Ambulatory Surgical Centers
9.3.3. Specialty Clinics
9.4. Market Value Forecast, by Country, 2017-2027
9.4.1. U.S.
9.4.2. Canada
9.5. Market Attractiveness Analysis
9.5.1. By Type of Treatment
9.5.2. By End-user
9.5.3. By Country
10. Europe Nasal Polyps Treatment Market Analysis and Forecast
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Market Value Forecast, by Type of Treatment , 2017-2027
10.2.1. Pharmacological Therapies
10.2.1.1. Corticosteroids
10.2.1.2. Antibiotics
10.2.1.3. Leukotriene Inhibitors
10.2.1.4. Others
10.2.2. Surgeries
10.2.2.1. Polypectomy
10.2.2.2. Functional Endoscopic Sinus Surgery (FESS)
10.3. Market Value Forecast, by End-user, 2017-2027
10.3.1. Hospitals
10.3.2. Ambulatory Surgical Centers
10.3.3. Specialty Clinics
10.4. Market Value Forecast, by Country/Sub-region, 2017-2027
10.4.1. Germany
10.4.2. U.K.
10.4.3. France
10.4.4. Spain
10.4.5. Italy
10.4.6. Rest of Europe
10.5. Market Attractiveness Analysis
10.5.1. By Type of Treatment
10.5.2. By End-user
10.5.3. By Country/Sub-region
11. Asia Pacific Nasal Polyps Treatment Market Analysis and Forecast
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Market Value Forecast, by Type of Treatment, 2017-2027
11.2.1. Pharmacological Therapies
11.2.1.1. Corticosteroids
11.2.1.2. Antibiotics
11.2.1.3. Leukotriene Inhibitors
11.2.1.4. Others
11.2.2. Surgeries
11.2.2.1. Polypectomy
11.2.2.2. Functional Endoscopic Sinus Surgery (FESS)
11.3. Market Value Forecast, by End-user, 2017-2027
11.3.1. Hospitals
11.3.2. Ambulatory Surgical Centers
11.3.3. Specialty Clinics
11.4. Market Value Forecast, by Country/Sub-region, 2017-2027
11.4.1. China
11.4.2. Japan
11.4.3. India
11.4.4. Australia & New Zealand
11.4.5. Rest of Asia Pacific
11.5. Market Attractiveness Analysis
11.5.1. By Type of Treatment
11.5.2. By End-user
11.5.3. By Country/Sub-region
12. Latin America Nasal Polyps Treatment Market Analysis and Forecast
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Market Value Forecast, by Type of Treatment, 2017-2027
12.2.1. Pharmacological Therapies
12.2.1.1. Corticosteroids
12.2.1.2. Antibiotics
12.2.1.3. Leukotriene Inhibitors
12.2.1.4. Others
12.2.2. Surgeries
12.2.2.1. Polypectomy
12.2.2.2. Functional Endoscopic Sinus Surgery (FESS)
12.3. Market Value Forecast, by End-user, 2017-2027
12.3.1. Hospitals
12.3.2. Ambulatory Surgical Centers
12.3.3. Specialty Clinics
12.4. Market Value Forecast, by Country/Sub-region, 2017-2027
12.4.1. Brazil
12.4.2. Mexico
12.4.3. Rest of Latin America
12.5. Market Attractiveness Analysis
12.5.1. By Type of Treatment
12.5.2. By End-user
12.5.3. By Country/Sub-region
13. Middle East & Africa Nasal Polyps Treatment Market Analysis and Forecast
13.1. Introduction
13.2. Market Value Forecast, by Type of Treatment , 2017-2027
13.2.1. Pharmacological Therapies
13.2.1.1. Corticosteroids
13.2.1.2. Antibiotics
13.2.1.3. Leukotriene Inhibitors
13.2.1.4. Others
13.2.2. Surgery
13.2.2.1. Polypectomy
13.2.2.2. Functional Endoscopic Sinus Surgery (FESS)
13.3. Market Value Forecast, by End-user, 2017-2027
13.3.1. Hospitals
13.3.2. Ambulatory Surgical Centers
13.3.3. Specialty Clinics
13.4. Market Value Forecast, by Country/Sub-region, 2017-2027
13.4.1. GCC Countries
13.4.2. South Africa
13.4.3. Rest of Middle East & Africa
13.5. Market Attractiveness Analysis
13.5.1. By Type of Treatment
13.5.2. By End-user
13.5.3. By Country/Sub-region
14. Competition Landscape
14.1. Market Player - Competition Matrix (By Tier and Size of companies)
14.2. Global Nasal Polyps Treatment Market Position Analysis, by Company, 2018
14.3. Company Profiles
14.3.1. OptiNose US, Inc.
14.3.2. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
14.3.3. Merck & Co., Inc.
14.3.4. Pfizer, Inc.
14.3.5. F. Hoffmann La-Roche, Ltd.
14.3.6. Intersect ENT, Inc.
14.3.7. GlaxoSmithKline plc
14.3.8. Sanofi
14.3.9. Novartis AG
