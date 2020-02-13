Dublin, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Supercapacitors Innovation & Patent Review 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This review discusses R&D options that are evaluated by key supercapacitor players to improve energy & power density as well as reliability, according to a machine learning-supported analysis of global patent filings.



Reasons to Buy



Comprehension of the supercapacitor innovation-decision tree allows for the identification of promising R&D directions that have not yet been explored. The connection between successful materials innovations and improving or worsening market positions by key players can be understood based on this review.



Key Highlights



A key highlight is that this review allows for the exact identification of the current state-of-the-art, based on which areas with the highest future R&D impact can be identified that will allow for the launch of market-leading products.



Report Scope

335,683 energy storage patent documents published across the globe between January 2017 and October 15th, 2019 have been screened using a proprietary machine learning approach for commercial relevance in relation to supercapacitors

The resulting ranking includes 169 companies

Patent portfolios & technology stacks by 37 key companies are discussed in detail and have been assembled into 16 decision tree figures that illustrate 164 different technical choices & prioritizations

72 links are provided to company product websites

1-4 key patents by another 85 companies are listed

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary

About the Author

Introduction

How Do Supercapacitors Differ from Li-Ion Batteries?

The focus of this Review

Terminology

Innovation Decision Tree for Supercapacitors

Active Materials for Various Supercapacitor Types

Aluminum-based Current Collectors for Various Supercapacitor Types

Separators

Electrode Binders

Electrolyte Components for EDLCs

Electrolyte Components for Asymmetric Hybrid Capacitors

Electrolyte Components for Symmetric Hybrid Capacitors

Materials and Electrode Architectures for EDLCs with Organic Electrolytes

Materials and Electrode Architectures for Asymmetric Hybrid Capacitors with Organic Electrolytes

Lithium-Doping Approaches for Asymmetric Hybrid Capacitors

Materials and Electrode Architectures for Symmetric Hybrid Capacitors with Organic Electrolytes

Materials and Electrode Architectures for EDLCs with Aqueous Electrolytes

Materials and Electrode Architectures for Symmetric Hybrid Capacitors with Aqueous Electrolytes

Performance Improvements through Cell Engineering

Performance Improvements through Module Engineering

Incorporation of Supercapacitors into End Applications

Machine Learning-Based Identification of Commercially Relevant Patents

Overview Material, Cell & Module Suppliers

Classification According to Capacitor Type

Classification According to Application Focus

Predictions

Deep Dive - High Voltage Electrolytes (>3 V) for EDLCs

Technology Stacks by Key Companies CRRC/CSR - China Taiyo Yuden - Japan Toyota - Japan LS Mtron - Korea Nippon Chemi-Con - Japan Bosch - Germany LG Innotek/LG Chem - Korea Blue Solutions/Capacitor Sciences - France/USA Hunan Nepuenergy - China Maxwell Technologies/Maxwell Laboratories/Nesscap (Tesla) - USA/Korea Seiko Instruments - Japan Vinatech/Vina Technology - Korea Shanghai Aowei - China Murata Manufacturing (including former Sony battery unit) - Japan Asahi Kasei/Asahi Chemical - Japan TDK - Japan Samwha Capacitor/Samwha Electric/Korea JCC - Korea AVX (Kyocera) - USA Tokin (Kemet) - Japan/USA Supreme Power Solutions/Jiangsu Jisheng Xingtai - China TPR/TOC Capacitor/Nisshinbo/Okaya - Japan ZapGo/Zapgocharger - United Kingdom Nichicon - Japan Kuraray/Calgon Carbon - Japan/USA Cataler - Japan JM Energy/JSR - Japan Vitzrocell - Korea Po-Celltech/Pocell - Israel Farad Power - USA JTEKT - Japan Panasonic/Sanyo - Japan General Capacitor - USA Skeleton Technologies - Estonia/Germany Ioxus - USA Nanoramic Laboratories/FastCAP Ultracapacitors - USA NAWATechnologies - France enerG2 Technologies/BASF - USA/Germany

Additional Patent Filings with Commercial Relevance

Patent Analysis Methodology & Validation

