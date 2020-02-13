NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global sports tourism market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 35.0% during the forecast period.



Industry Insights by Type (Hard Sports Tourism and Soft Sports Tourism), by Sports Type (Adventure, Basketball, Cricket, Football, Golf, Hockey, Motorsports, Rugby, Tennis, Winter Sports, and Other Sports), by Destination (Domestic and International), by End-User (Individual & Group, and Institution)

Since, travel implies movement, travel Sports Type was originally associated with the computer reservations system (CRS) of the airlines industry, but now is used more inclusively, incorporating the broader tourism sector as well as its subset the hospitality industry. While travel Sports Type includes the computer reservations system, it also represents a much broader range of Destinations, in fact increasingly so. The tourism industry must keep up with the introduction of new technologies. The e-sports tourism is expected to bring new opportunities in the market in near future.

Individual & group is expected to account the highest market share in current year and is expected to grow at fastest rate

On the basis of end-user, the market is bifurcated into individual & group and institution. Individual & group is expected to account the highest market share in current year and is expected to grow at fastest rate large number of travelers travelling as a solo participant or audience with sports as reason to travel.

Explore key industry insights in 63 tables and 40 figures from the 180 pages of report, “ Global Sports Tourism Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024 - Industry Insights by Type (Hard Sports Tourism and Soft Sports Tourism), by Sports Type (Adventure, Basketball, Cricket, Football, Golf, Hockey, Motorsports, Rugby, Tennis, Winter Sports, and Other Sports), by Destination (Domestic and International), by End-User (Individual & Group, and Institution) ”

Geography Insight

Geographically, Europe is the largest sports tourism market with different type of sports being played in different countries. Besides, the region organizes some of the major sports tournaments and events attracting domestic and international audience.

Competitive Insight

Some of the key players operating in the sports tourism market are BAC Sports, Club Europe Holidays Ltd., Gullivers Sports Travel Limited, Inspiresport, MATCH Hospitality, QuintEvents, Sports Travel & Hospitality Group, THG Sports, Unique Sports Travel Limited, and Victory Sports Tours.

Key Takeaway from the Report:

Among all the types, hard sports tourism segment captures largest market share in 2018 and is also expected to grow at fastest rate during the forecast period.

Of all the sports type, football and adventure accounted for the foremost share in the sports tourism market in 2018.

Among all the destination, the international destination segment accounted for a maximum share in 2018.

Of all end-user, individual & group is expected to account the highest market share in current year and is expected to grow at fastest rate during the forecast period.

The report provides the market value for the base year 2018 and a yearly forecast till 2024 in terms of revenue (USD Million). The report segments the global sports tourism market on the basis of type, sports type, destination, end-user, and region.

Global Sports Tourism Market Coverage

Type Insight and Forecast 2014-2024

Hard Sports Tourism

Soft Sports Tourism

Sports Type Insight and Forecast 2014-2024

Adventure

Basketball

Cricket

Football

Hockey

Motorsports

Rugby

Tennis

Winter Sports

Other Sports

Destination Insight and Forecast 2014-2024

Domestic

International

End-User Insight and Forecast 2014-2024

Individual & Group

Institution

Geographical Segmentation

Sports Tourism Market by Region

North America

By Type

By Sports Type

By Destination

By End-User

By Country – U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe

By Type

By Sports Type

By Destination

By End-User

By Country – Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

By Type

By Sports Type

By Destination

By End-User

By Country – China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, and Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

By Type

By Sports Type

By Destination

By End-User

By Country – Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and Other Countries

