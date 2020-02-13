Dublin, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Heat Shrink Tubing Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report offers detailed, comprehensive, and objective insights on the expansive market landscape of heat shrink tubing. The study is impactful, insightful, and actionable, and will equip B2B stakeholders with strategic tools that will serve as game-changers and considerably improve their bottom line.
The report extensively brings out the dynamics of the heat shrink tubing industry that are currently affecting its market landscape. Special emphasis has been laid on the drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats/trends, and success strategies of key market players. The in-depth research report also has an extensive PESTEL analysis of the leading industry heavyweights, in an attempt to garner information on industry strongholds as well as areas of improvement. This gives stakeholders a holistic view of the heat shrink tubing market, especially for the forecast period.
The study on heat shrink tubing has also conducted a thorough appraisal of Porter's Five Forces analysis. It is an attempt to let stakeholders know what the growth strategies and underlying opportunities are that could enable business leaders make expert decisions in the vast landscape of the heat shrink tubing market. An extensive global research done on the heat shrink tubing market also strives to highlight the key market trends in the heat shrink tubing Industry that are likely to propel its growth during the forecast period.
The competitive analysis of manufacturers in the heat shrink tubing market by our top researchers perhaps remains the most vital ingredient in giving insights about mergers, acquisitions, research and development, and technological innovations. These allow competitors maneuverability to accelerate their growth in the right direction.
Statistical assessments of heat shrink tubing market growth have been carried out in terms of value (US$ Mn) and Volume (million units).
Key Questions Answered
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Market Scope
1.2. Market Segmentation
1.3. Key Research Objectives
2. Assumptions and Research Methodology
2.1. Market Taxonomy - Segment Definitions
2.2. Research Methodology
2.2.1. List of Primary and Secondary Sources
2.3. Key Assumptions for Data Modeling
3. Executive Summary: Global Heat Shrink Tubing Market
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Global Market - Macro Economic Factors Overview
4.2.1. World GDP Indicator - For Top Economies
4.3. Market Factor Analysis
4.3.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.3.2. PESTEL Analysis
4.3.3. Ecosystem Analysis
4.3.4. Market Dynamics (Growth Influencers)
4.3.4.1. Drivers
4.3.4.2. Restraints
4.3.4.3. Opportunities
4.3.4.4. Impact Analysis of Drivers & Restraints
4.4. Regulations and Policies
4.5. Global Heat Shrink Tubing Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017 - 2027
4.5.1. Market Revenue Analysis (US$ Mn)
4.5.1.1. Historic Growth Trends, 2013-2018
4.5.1.2. Forecast Trends, 2019-2027
4.5.2. Pricing Analysis
4.6. Market Opportunity Assessment - By Region (Global/ North America/ Europe/ Asia Pacific/ Middle East & Africa/ South America)
4.6.1. By Type
4.6.2. By Material
4.6.3. By Industry
4.7. Competitive Scenario and Trends
4.7.1. Heat Shrink Tubing Market Concentration Rate
4.7.1.1. List of Emerging, Prominent and Leading Players
4.7.2. Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansions
4.8. Market Outlook
5. Global Heat Shrink Tubing Market Analysis and Forecast, by Type
5.1. Overview and Definitions
5.2. Key Segment Analysis
5.3. Heat Shrink Tubing Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Type, 2017 - 2027
5.3.1. Single Wall
5.3.2. Dual Wall
6. Global Heat Shrink Tubing Market Analysis and Forecast, by Material
6.1. Overview
6.2. Key Segment Analysis
6.3. Heat Shrink Tubing Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Material, 2017 - 2027
6.3.1. Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)
6.3.2. Fluorinated ethylene propylene (FPE)
6.3.3. Perfluoroalkoxy alkane (PFA)
6.3.4. Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE)
6.3.5. Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
6.3.6. Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK)
7. Global Heat Shrink Tubing Market Analysis and Forecast, by Shrink Ratio
7.1. Overview
7.2. Key Segment Analysis
7.3. Heat Shrink Tubing Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Shrink Ratio, 2017 - 2027
7.3.1. 2:1
7.3.2. 3:1
7.3.3. 4:1
7.3.4. 6:1
8. Global Heat Shrink Tubing Market Analysis and Forecast, by Industry
8.1. Overview
8.2. Heat Shrink Tubing Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Industry, 2017 - 2027
8.2.1. Electrical
8.2.1.1. Electrical Equipment Manufacturing
8.2.1.2. Electrical construction & Repair
8.2.2. IT & Telecom
8.2.3. Construction
8.2.3.1. Residential
8.2.3.2. Commercial
8.2.4. Transport
8.2.4.1. Railway
8.2.4.2. Trucks, Bus & Off Road
8.2.5. Aerospace
8.2.6. Energy & Utilities
8.2.7. Healthcare
8.2.8. Others (Data Center, Automotive, Oil & Gas)
9. Global Heat Shrink Tubing Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Region, 2017 - 2027
9.1. Key Findings
9.2. Heat Shrink Tubing Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Region, 2017 - 2027
9.2.1. North America
9.2.2. Europe
9.2.3. Asia Pacific
9.2.4. Middle East & Africa
9.2.5. South America
10. North America Heat Shrink Tubing Market Analysis and Forecast
10.1. Key Findings
10.2. Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints
10.3. North America Heat Shrink Tubing Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Type, 2017 - 2027
10.3.1. Single Wall
10.3.2. Dual Wall
10.4. North America Heat Shrink Tubing Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Material, 2017 - 2027
10.4.1. Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)
10.4.2. Fluorinated ethylene propylene (FPE)
10.4.3. Perfluoroalkoxy alkane (PFA)
10.4.4. Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE)
10.4.5. Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
10.4.6. Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK)
10.5. North America Heat Shrink Tubing Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Shrink Ratio, 2017 - 2027
10.5.1. 2:1
10.5.2. 3:1
10.5.3. 4:1
10.5.4. 6:1
10.6. North America Heat Shrink Tubing Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Industry, 2017 - 2027
10.6.1. Electrical
10.6.1.1. Electrical Equipment Manufacturing
10.6.1.2. Electrical construction & Repair
10.6.2. IT & Telecom
10.6.3. Construction
10.6.3.1. Residential
10.6.3.2. Commercial
10.6.4. Transport
10.6.4.1. Railway
10.6.4.2. Trucks, Bus & Off Road
10.6.5. Aerospace
10.6.6. Energy & Utilities
10.6.7. Healthcare
10.6.8. Others (Data Center, Automotive, Oil & Gas)
10.7. North America Heat Shrink Tubing Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Country & Sub-region, 2017 - 2027
10.7.1. U.S.
10.7.2. Canada
10.7.3. Rest of North America
11. Europe Heat Shrink Tubing Market Analysis and Forecast
12. Asia Pacific Heat Shrink Tubing Market Analysis and Forecast
13. Middle East & Africa (MEA) Heat Shrink Tubing Market Analysis and Forecast
14. South America Heat Shrink Tubing Market Analysis and Forecast
15. Competition Landscape
15.1. Market Player - Competition Matrix
15.2. Market Positioning of Key Players (2018)
15.3. Regional Presence (Intensity Map)
16. Company Profiles
16.1. 3M Company
16.1.1. Business Overview
16.1.2. Sales Area/ Geographical Presence
16.1.3. Key Competitors
16.1.4. Revenue
16.1.5. Strategy
16.2. Changyuan Group, Ltd.
16.3. HellermannTyton
16.4. Panduit
16.5. Pexco LLC
16.6. SHAWCOR
16.7. Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.
16.8. Taiwan Yun Lin Electronic Co., Ltd
16.9. TE Connectivity Ltd.
16.10. Techflex, Inc
16.11. Zeus Industrial Products, Inc.
17. Key Takeaways
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
