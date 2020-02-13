New headlights, grille and wheels highlight exterior changes



More Advanced Driver Assistance Systems and added tech upgrades

TORONTO, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Kia Canada Inc. (KCI) unveiled the enhanced Niro Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrid. The popular and award-winning compact crossover receives several exterior enhancements for its mid-cycle refresh, including available LED headlights and fog lamps, a new diamond-pattern grille and dual chevron-shaped LED daytime running lights. The rear faux skid plate is wider and more pronounced, the available rear LED combination lights have more technological appeal than previous, and there are new 16-inch and 18-inch alloy wheel designs.

“We’ve incorporated modern design elements to elevate the Niro’s uniqueness, most noticeably the chevron-shaped LED lights that make for a ‘surprising’ feature not typically seen on most vehicles” said Michael Kopke, Director of Marketing at KCI.”

Inside, the new Niro display is more streamlined, incorporating an available re-styled 7-inch instrument cluster with improved drive mode graphics and standard 8-inch touchscreen display, or optional navigation with a 10.25-inch screen and Harman/Kardon premium audio system, all with the easy to use interface Kia is famous for. Optional electronic parking brake, and available mood lighting with six different colors wrap up the interior mods.

Enhancing the Niro’s full suite of available Advanced Driver Assistance Systemsi are newly added Lane Following & Lane Keeping Assist and High Beam Assist all of which were introduced earlier on other Kia models and now make their way to the 2020 Niro line up.

Powertrain and exterior and interior dimensions and capacities are unchanged from the previous model. Which means that the Niro Hybrid’s leading fuel economy of 4.7 L/100kms combined continues and that the liberating 42 kilometres of all electric range on the Niro PHEV will keep your time between fill ups at the gas station to a minimum.

Both the 2020 Niro Hybrid (HEV) and 2020 Niro Plug-In Hybrid (PHEV) are arriving at Kia dealerships now and are on sale and ready to be experienced.

Pricing of the 2020 Niro Hybrid (HEV) is set at:

L HEV $26,595 EX HEV $28,995 EX Premium HEV $31,495 SX Touring HEV $34,995 Pricing of the 2020 Niro Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) is set at: EX Premium PHEV $35,695 SX Touring PHEV $37,995

